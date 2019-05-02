Grand prize winner announced in 61st annual Delta Exhibition

Mabry Turner of Little Rock has won the Grand Award in the 61st Annual Delta Exhibition at the Arkansas Arts Center.

Turner’s winning entry, American Made: Greed, Lust & Lost Love, was announced by guest juror Kevin Cole during his lecture at the Arts Center members’ opening Thursday evening. Turner’s art is a mixed media work of oil, oak bark mosaic, moss, lichen, carved wood, beans, wasp nest and money on plywood.

Cole, an Atlanta area-based artist, is a Pine Bluff native and a member of the pioneering art collective AfriCOBRA. He chose 50 works by 49 artists for the exhibition, which opens to the public May 3 and runs through June 30.

The “Annual Delta Exhibition” is open to artists living and working in Arkansas and its border states and offers a snapshot of contemporary art in the region.