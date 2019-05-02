High-speed chase ends with car crashing through Northwest Arkansas buffet

A high-speed police chase ended with a car crashing through a Northwest Arkansas restaurant Wednesday evening, leading to the arrest of the three passengers and an ongoing search for the driver who fled, authorities said.

The Springdale Police Department said an officer tried stopping a Mazda 6 at around 8 p.m. at the Motel 8 along South Thompson Street when the driver instead sped away.

The officer chased the car before it smashed through the Golden Corral at 4507 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville, which is about seven miles south of the Motel 8.

Police said no one inside the restaurant was hurt, and everyone inside the car ran.

Officers eventually arrested three people believed to have been passengers in the car: Jesus Garcia-Lara, 21, a 15-year-old and Alexandria Pound, 20.

Authorities said they couldn’t find the suspected driver, who they identified as a 20-year-old woman.

Police said the Mazda was flagged as stolen from Bentonville.

Pound and Garcia-Lara both face fleeing and theft charges. Police also charged Garcia-Lara with a pair of drug-related infractions.

Both adult suspects remained in the Washington County jail Thursday with bond not yet set. It wasn’t immediately known what charges the 15-year-old may face.

Records didn't list an attorney to comment on Pound and Garcia-Lee's behalf.

Springdale police continued to search for the driver Thursday morning.