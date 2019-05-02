Lawsuit states Little Rock company failed to pay caregivers overtime wages

A lawsuit filed Thursday claims that a company failed to pay overtime wages to workers who care for elderly or disabled Medicaid recipients.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Little Rock against Little Rock-based Palco, which pays the workers on behalf of the state under the Independent Choices Medicaid program.

It was filed by attorney Chris Burks of North Little Rock on behalf of two women who said they have been paid by the company.

The women say in the lawsuit that they and other workers regularly worked more than 40 hours a week and weren’t paid one-and-half times their normal wage as required under federal law. They say workers are also not paid for some of the hours they work.

The lawsuit seeks class-action status on behalf of all people — estimated to be more than 185 — who have been employed under the Independent Choices program in the past three years.