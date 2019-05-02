Little Rock to extend e-scooter contract

Little Rock will extend its contract with electric scooter provider Lime for an additional 120 days, a spokeswoman for Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said Thursday.

Hundreds of the bright green dockless devices descended on Little Rock in January as part of a six-month pilot program arranged by the city’s previous mayor. That program was set to end May 15.

Stephanie Jackson said the city extended the contract as it prepares to issue a request for qualifications for a scooter provider that will stay in the city long-term, which could be through Lime or another alternative transportation company.

The city expressed concerns to Lime in January, saying in a letter signed by City Attorney Tom Carpenter that Little Rock was "disappointed in Lime's lack of attention to the safety of its riders and pedestrians" and that it would "forgo the pursuit of a superseding contract."

Local reactions have been mixed, with some on social media saying the devices contribute to a vibrant downtown and others worried about safety.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.