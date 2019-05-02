Sections
Little Rock to extend e-scooter contract

by Rachel Herzog | Today at 11:56 a.m. 3comments
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — Kimberly Rivera (right) and Cristal Martinez rent scooters in the Little Rock River Market District on Jan. 22, 2019. Little Rock began a six-month pilot program with scooter company Lime earlier this month. - Photo by Staton Breidenthal

Little Rock will extend its contract with electric scooter provider Lime for an additional 120 days, a spokeswoman for Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said Thursday.

Hundreds of the bright green dockless devices descended on Little Rock in January as part of a six-month pilot program arranged by the city’s previous mayor. That program was set to end May 15.

Stephanie Jackson said the city extended the contract as it prepares to issue a request for qualifications for a scooter provider that will stay in the city long-term, which could be through Lime or another alternative transportation company.

The city expressed concerns to Lime in January, saying in a letter signed by City Attorney Tom Carpenter that Little Rock was "disappointed in Lime's lack of attention to the safety of its riders and pedestrians" and that it would "forgo the pursuit of a superseding contract."

Local reactions have been mixed, with some on social media saying the devices contribute to a vibrant downtown and others worried about safety.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Comments

  • GeneralMac
    May 2, 2019 at 12:35 p.m.

    Buzz by me too close when I am going to VA and I will dropkick that scooter into the street !
  • DowBM
    May 2, 2019 at 1:46 p.m.

    I haven't used one, but it's amazing how quickly people have taken to them. Instead of circling around for parking, you can just find any open spot and get all around downtown quickly. Plus they're fun and make going downtown and spending time downtown more of a draw. Sorry bikeshare, you lost this round.

  • MaxCady
    May 2, 2019 at 1:53 p.m.

    Don't those things have a weight limit? The majority of people using them would be better off walking for the sake of their health.
