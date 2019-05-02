Little Rock man shot after escaping through apartment window, police say

A gunman shot a 25-year-old early Thursday after he escaped through a window at his south Little Rock apartment and ran following an apparent dispute between people inside, authorities said.

The Little Rock Police Department said they responded to the shooting just after midnight in the 9100 block of Auxor Road.

The victim reportedly told police some people he was having a dispute with came to the apartment. The victim was shot in the buttocks as he was running away outside, according to the police report.

Medical crews brought the man to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The report didn’t include details of the dispute or a description of the shooter.

Police had made no arrests at the time of the report.