Major League Soccer standings

Today at 2:21 a.m. 0comments

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Philadelphia 5 3 2 17 15 10

D.C. United 5 3 2 17 13 10

Montreal 5 3 2 17 12 14

Toronto FC 4 2 1 13 19 13

Columbus 4 5 1 13 8 11

Orlando City 3 3 3 12 13 14

New York City FC 2 1 6 12 11 12

Chicago 2 4 3 9 12 13

New York 2 4 2 8 9 9

Atlanta 2 3 2 8 6 8

Cincinnati 2 6 2 8 8 16

New England 2 6 2 8 10 19

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Los Angeles FC 7 1 2 23 26 8

LA Galaxy 7 1 1 22 15 8

Seattle 5 1 3 18 18 12

FC Dallas 5 2 2 17 14 9

Houston 5 1 1 16 15 8

Minnesota United 4 3 2 14 18 15

Real Salt Lake 3 5 1 10 11 16

Sporting Kansas City 2 2 4 10 19 15

San Jose 2 5 2 8 12 19

Portland 2 5 1 7 11 19

Vancouver 1 5 3 6 7 12

Colorado 0 7 2 2 12 24

NOTE 3 points for victory, 1 point for tie.

Wednesday's game

Philadelphia 2, Cincinnati 0

Friday's game All times Central

Vancouver at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Saturday's games

LA Galaxy at New York, 1 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 3 p.m.

Toronto FC at Orlando City, 3 p.m.

New York City FC at Montreal, 4 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota United, 7 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles FC, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's game

Atlanta at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Sports on 05/02/2019

Print Headline: Major League Soccer standings

