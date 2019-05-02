MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 5 3 2 17 15 10
D.C. United 5 3 2 17 13 10
Montreal 5 3 2 17 12 14
Toronto FC 4 2 1 13 19 13
Columbus 4 5 1 13 8 11
Orlando City 3 3 3 12 13 14
New York City FC 2 1 6 12 11 12
Chicago 2 4 3 9 12 13
New York 2 4 2 8 9 9
Atlanta 2 3 2 8 6 8
Cincinnati 2 6 2 8 8 16
New England 2 6 2 8 10 19
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 7 1 2 23 26 8
LA Galaxy 7 1 1 22 15 8
Seattle 5 1 3 18 18 12
FC Dallas 5 2 2 17 14 9
Houston 5 1 1 16 15 8
Minnesota United 4 3 2 14 18 15
Real Salt Lake 3 5 1 10 11 16
Sporting Kansas City 2 2 4 10 19 15
San Jose 2 5 2 8 12 19
Portland 2 5 1 7 11 19
Vancouver 1 5 3 6 7 12
Colorado 0 7 2 2 12 24
NOTE 3 points for victory, 1 point for tie.
Wednesday's game
Philadelphia 2, Cincinnati 0
Friday's game All times Central
Vancouver at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Saturday's games
LA Galaxy at New York, 1 p.m.
FC Dallas at Houston, 3 p.m.
Toronto FC at Orlando City, 3 p.m.
New York City FC at Montreal, 4 p.m.
New England at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Columbus at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota United, 7 p.m.
Portland at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles FC, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday's game
Atlanta at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Sports on 05/02/2019
Print Headline: Major League Soccer standings
Comments