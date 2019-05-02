Sections
More than 500,000 bees in Texas killed in act of vandalism

by The Associated Press | Today at 9:57 a.m. 0comments

ALVIN, Texas — Investigators south of Houston are trying to determine who killed more than 500,000 bees by setting hives on fire, toppling some over and tossing others into a pond.

The vandalism was discovered early Saturday when a Brazoria County sheriff's deputy patrolling a rural road near Alvin saw flames shooting up from a field.

Steven Brackman, head of the Brazoria County Beekeepers Association, says the destruction occurred at a critical time, in part because queen bees are laying thousands of eggs a day at this time of year.

The 20 hives were home to European honeybees, which experts say are declining globally due to pesticides and a parasite that shortens their lifespan.

Authorities say it appeared to be an intentional act of vandalism.

