National Women's Soccer League standings

Today at 2:22 a.m. 0comments

National Women's Soccer League

W L T Pts GF GA

North Carolina 2 0 1 7 10 2

Utah 2 0 0 6 2 0

Chicago 1 0 2 5 8 5

Portland 1 0 2 5 8 6

Houston 1 1 1 4 3 5

Washington 1 1 0 3 2 1

Reign FC 0 1 2 2 2 5

Sky Blue FC 0 2 1 1 2 5

Orlando 0 3 1 1 1 9

NOTE 3 points for victory, 1 point for tie.

Friday's Game

All times Central

Chicago at Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Reign FC at Washington, 6 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Game

Orlando at Houston, 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 11

Washignton at Sky Blue FC, 2 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 2:30 p.m.

Portland at Orlando, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 12

North Carolina at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Sports on 05/02/2019

Print Headline: National Women's Soccer League standings

