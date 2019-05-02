National Women's Soccer League standings

National Women's Soccer League
W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 2 0 1 7 10 2
Utah 2 0 0 6 2 0
Chicago 1 0 2 5 8 5
Portland 1 0 2 5 8 6
Houston 1 1 1 4 3 5
Washington 1 1 0 3 2 1
Reign FC 0 1 2 2 2 5
Sky Blue FC 0 2 1 1 2 5
Orlando 0 3 1 1 1 9
NOTE 3 points for victory, 1 point for tie.
Friday's Game
All times Central
Chicago at Utah, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Reign FC at Washington, 6 p.m.
Sky Blue FC at North Carolina, 6 p.m.
Sunday's Game
Orlando at Houston, 5 p.m.
Saturday, May 11
Washignton at Sky Blue FC, 2 p.m.
Houston at Utah, 2:30 p.m.
Portland at Orlando, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 12
North Carolina at Chicago, 5 p.m.
