2-year-old killed in northeast Arkansas shooting; 2 arrested

Two people have been arrested after a 2-year-old child was killed in a late-night shooting in northeast Arkansas, officials said.

Officers with the Osceola Police Department responded around 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday to a shooting call in the 400 block of Buckingham Street, Chief Ollie Collins said.

Collins said that the toddler was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., where the child died.

Collins told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that two suspects have been arrested, but he couldn't go into detail about who they were or when they would be charged.

"This is all the information I can give you right now," Collins said. "The investigation is still ongoing at this time; more information will be released when all the facts are gathered."