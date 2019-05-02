Package of fake $100 bills shipped to Arkansas woman's home, police say

A northeast Arkansas woman got an unwanted surprise after a package of fake $100 bills was delivered to her residence, authorities said.

Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department said they responded on Tuesday to the 1400 block of Aggie Road in reference to a suspicious package.

Upon arrival, the caller told police that UPS dropped a package there for a man she didn't know and wasn't sure why it had her address listed.

She said she opened the parcel and found two bundles of fake money. Officers said the package was confiscated and placed into evidence.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.