Police: Body found near Amazon distribution center in North Little Rock

Police in North Little Rock are investigating the death of a person whose body was found near an Amazon distribution center southeast of the Interstate 30/Interstate 40 interchange, officials said.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Amy Cooper said someone discovered the body of a male and called police, who responded around 9:30 a.m. Thursday to the 1900 block of Locust Street.

Details about the death and the person's identity weren’t immediately available, Cooper said, citing an investigation in the very early stages.

Detectives were at the scene Thursday morning near the distribution center, which opened last fall.

