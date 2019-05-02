Police: Man forced child to touch him

A Little Rock man was arrested Tuesday after sexually assaulting a child "75 to 80 times" over a two-year period and sexually assaulting another child at least once, an arrest report said.

Steven Michael White, 44, was arrested on two charges of sexual indecency with a child after telling investigators he'd made a child touch him starting when the child was 2 years old and ending when the child was 4, the report said.

White said he'd forced the child to touch him at least twice a week and said he'd sexually assaulted another child, too, the report said.

White was arrested at the Pulaski County sheriff's office and was not listed in the Pulaski County jail roster as of Wednesday evening.

Suspect arrested in several thefts

A Little Rock man was arrested on 16 theft and robbery charges Tuesday after investigators identified him as a suspect in a string of motorcycle thefts, an arrest report said.

Little Rock police officers arrested Jason Michael Brown, 31, on Tuesday near 7201 Kentucky Ave. on charges including aggravated robbery, burglary, breaking and entering, and theft of property after connecting him to several recent thefts, the report said. No details of the motorcycle thefts were included in the report.

Officers said Brown was driving a stolen car at the time of his arrest and that he later told investigators he'd stolen a vehicle with firearms in it and used it in a separate robbery.

Brown was in the Pulaski County jail without bail as of Wednesday evening.

Man stole tools at site, police say

A Little Rock man who told police he'd taken more than $5,000 worth of tools from a construction site had a stolen Vespa scooter and ATV with him when he was arrested Wednesday, a report said.

Little Rock police officers arrested Andre L. Thompson, 42, on charges of aggravated robbery, theft of property and two charges of theft by receiving, the report said.

Thompson told investigators that he'd participated in the robbery of a job site, but the report does not list the date or location of the robbery. Officers arrested Thompson at 11015 Lemoncrest Lane in Little Rock.

Thompson was in the Pulaski County jail without bail as of Wednesday evening.

