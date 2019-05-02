Professional golf schedules

TOUR SCHEDULES

LPGA Tour

NOTE Tournament winners listed in parentheses

Jan. 17-20 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions (Eun-hee Ji)

Feb. 7-10 ISPS Handa Vic Open (Celine Boutier)

Feb. 14-17 ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open (Nelly Korda)

Feb. 21-24 Honda LPGA Thailand (Amy Yang)

Feb. 28-March 3 HSBC Women's World Championship (Sung Hyun Park)

March 21-24 Bank of Hope Founders Cup (Jin Young Ko)

March 28-31 Kia Classic (Nasa Hataoka)

April 4-7 ANA Inspiration (Jin Young Ko)

April 17-20 Lotte Championship (Brooke M. Henderson)

April 25-28 Hugel-Air Premia LA Open (Minjee Lee)

TODAY-SUNDAY LPGA Mediheal Championship, Lake Merced GC, Daly City, Calif.

May 23-26 Pure Silk Championship, Kingsmill Resort, Williamsburg, Va.

May 30-June 2 U.S. Women's Open, CC of Charleston, Charleston, S.C.

June 7-9 ShopRite LPGA Classic, Stockton Seaview Hotel and GC, Galloway, N.J.

June 13-16 Meijer LPGA Classic, Blythefield CC, Grand Rapids, Mich.

June 20-23 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Hazeltine GC, Chaska, Minn.

June 27-30 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Pinnacle CC, Rogers

July 4-7 Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, Thornberry Creek at Oneida, Oneida, Wis.

July 11-14 Marathon Classic, Highland Meadows GC, Sylvania, Ohio

July 18-21 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Midland CC, Midland, Mich.

July 25-28 The Evian Championship, Evian Resort GC, Evian-les-Bains, France

Aug. 1-4 AIG Women's British Open, Woburn GC, Milton Keynes, England

Aug. 8-11 Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

Aug. 22-25 CP Women's Open, Magna GC, Aurora, Ontario

Aug. 29-Sept. 1 Cambia Portland Classic, Columbia-Edgewater CC, Portland, Ore.

Sept. 13-15 Solheim Cup, The Gleneagles Hotel (PGA Centenary Course), Auchterarder, Scotland

Sept. 26-29 Indy Women in Tech Championship, Brickyard Crossing, Indianapolis

Oct. 3-6 Volunteers of America Classic, Old America GC, The Colony, Texas

Oct. 17-20 Buick LPGA Shanghai, Shanghai Qizhong Garden GC, Shanghai

Oct. 24-27 BMW Ladies Championship, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea

Oct. 31-Nov. 3 Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship, TBA

Nov. 8-10 TOTO Japan Classic, Seta GC, Shiga, Japan

Nov. 21-24 CME Group Tour Championship, Tiburon GC, Naples, Fla.

Champions Tour

Jan. 17-19 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (Tom Lehman)

Feb. 8-10 Oasis Championship (Bernhard Langer)

Feb. 15-17 Chubb Classic (Miguel Angel Jimenez)

March 1-3 Cologuard Classic (Mark O'Meara)

March 8-10 Hoag Classic (Kirk Triplett)

March 29-31 Rapiscan Systems Classic (Kevin Sutherland)

April 19-21 Mitsubishi Electric Classic (Scott McCarron)

April 26-28 Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf (Scott Hoch and Tom Pernice Jr.)

FRIDAY-SUNDAY Insperity Invitational, The Woodlands CC, The Woodlands, Texas

May 9-12 Regions Tradition, Greystone G&CC, Birmingham, Ala.

May 23-26 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.

May 31-June 2 Principal Charity Classic, Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa

June 7-9 Mastercard Japan Championship, Narita Golf Club-Accordia Golf, Narita-shi, Japan

June 21-23 American Family Insurance Championship, University Ridge GC, Madison, Wis.

June 27-30 U.S. Senior Open Championship, Warren Golf Course Notre Dame, South Bend, Ind.

July 11-14 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, Firestone CC, Akron, Ohio

July 25-28 The Senior Open Championship, Royal Lytham & St. Annes, Lytham St. Annes, England

Aug. 16-18 DICK'S Sporting Goods Open, En-Joie GC, Endicott, N.Y.

Aug. 23-25 Boeing Classic, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.

Aug. 30-Sept. 1 Shaw Charity Classic, Canyon Meadows G&CC, Calgary, Alberta

Sept. 13-15 The Ally Challenge, Warwick Hills G&CC, Grand Blanc, Mich.

Sept. 20-22 Sanford International, Minnehaha CC, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Sept. 27-29 PURE Insurance Championship, Pebble Beach GL, Pebble Beach, Calif.

Oct. 11-13 SAS Championship, Prestonwood CC, Cary, N.C.

Oct. 18-20 Dominion Energy Charity Classic, The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Va.

Nov. 1-3 Invesco QQQ Championship, Sherwood CC, Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Nov. 7-10 Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix CC

Dec. 5-8 PNC Father Son Challenge, Ritz-Carlton GC, Orlando, Fla.

