Professional golf schedules

TOUR SCHEDULES
LPGA Tour
NOTE Tournament winners listed in parentheses
Jan. 17-20 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions (Eun-hee Ji)
Feb. 7-10 ISPS Handa Vic Open (Celine Boutier)
Feb. 14-17 ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open (Nelly Korda)
Feb. 21-24 Honda LPGA Thailand (Amy Yang)
Feb. 28-March 3 HSBC Women's World Championship (Sung Hyun Park)
March 21-24 Bank of Hope Founders Cup (Jin Young Ko)
March 28-31 Kia Classic (Nasa Hataoka)
April 4-7 ANA Inspiration (Jin Young Ko)
April 17-20 Lotte Championship (Brooke M. Henderson)
April 25-28 Hugel-Air Premia LA Open (Minjee Lee)
TODAY-SUNDAY LPGA Mediheal Championship, Lake Merced GC, Daly City, Calif.
May 23-26 Pure Silk Championship, Kingsmill Resort, Williamsburg, Va.
May 30-June 2 U.S. Women's Open, CC of Charleston, Charleston, S.C.
June 7-9 ShopRite LPGA Classic, Stockton Seaview Hotel and GC, Galloway, N.J.
June 13-16 Meijer LPGA Classic, Blythefield CC, Grand Rapids, Mich.
June 20-23 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Hazeltine GC, Chaska, Minn.
June 27-30 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Pinnacle CC, Rogers
July 4-7 Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, Thornberry Creek at Oneida, Oneida, Wis.
July 11-14 Marathon Classic, Highland Meadows GC, Sylvania, Ohio
July 18-21 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Midland CC, Midland, Mich.
July 25-28 The Evian Championship, Evian Resort GC, Evian-les-Bains, France
Aug. 1-4 AIG Women's British Open, Woburn GC, Milton Keynes, England
Aug. 8-11 Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
Aug. 22-25 CP Women's Open, Magna GC, Aurora, Ontario
Aug. 29-Sept. 1 Cambia Portland Classic, Columbia-Edgewater CC, Portland, Ore.
Sept. 13-15 Solheim Cup, The Gleneagles Hotel (PGA Centenary Course), Auchterarder, Scotland
Sept. 26-29 Indy Women in Tech Championship, Brickyard Crossing, Indianapolis
Oct. 3-6 Volunteers of America Classic, Old America GC, The Colony, Texas
Oct. 17-20 Buick LPGA Shanghai, Shanghai Qizhong Garden GC, Shanghai
Oct. 24-27 BMW Ladies Championship, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea
Oct. 31-Nov. 3 Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship, TBA
Nov. 8-10 TOTO Japan Classic, Seta GC, Shiga, Japan
Nov. 21-24 CME Group Tour Championship, Tiburon GC, Naples, Fla.
Champions Tour
NOTE Tournament winners listed in parentheses
Jan. 17-19 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (Tom Lehman)
Feb. 8-10 Oasis Championship (Bernhard Langer)
Feb. 15-17 Chubb Classic (Miguel Angel Jimenez)
March 1-3 Cologuard Classic (Mark O'Meara)
March 8-10 Hoag Classic (Kirk Triplett)
March 29-31 Rapiscan Systems Classic (Kevin Sutherland)
April 19-21 Mitsubishi Electric Classic (Scott McCarron)
April 26-28 Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf (Scott Hoch and Tom Pernice Jr.)
FRIDAY-SUNDAY Insperity Invitational, The Woodlands CC, The Woodlands, Texas
May 9-12 Regions Tradition, Greystone G&CC, Birmingham, Ala.
May 23-26 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.
May 31-June 2 Principal Charity Classic, Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa
June 7-9 Mastercard Japan Championship, Narita Golf Club-Accordia Golf, Narita-shi, Japan
June 21-23 American Family Insurance Championship, University Ridge GC, Madison, Wis.
June 27-30 U.S. Senior Open Championship, Warren Golf Course Notre Dame, South Bend, Ind.
July 11-14 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, Firestone CC, Akron, Ohio
July 25-28 The Senior Open Championship, Royal Lytham & St. Annes, Lytham St. Annes, England
Aug. 16-18 DICK'S Sporting Goods Open, En-Joie GC, Endicott, N.Y.
Aug. 23-25 Boeing Classic, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.
Aug. 30-Sept. 1 Shaw Charity Classic, Canyon Meadows G&CC, Calgary, Alberta
Sept. 13-15 The Ally Challenge, Warwick Hills G&CC, Grand Blanc, Mich.
Sept. 20-22 Sanford International, Minnehaha CC, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Sept. 27-29 PURE Insurance Championship, Pebble Beach GL, Pebble Beach, Calif.
Oct. 11-13 SAS Championship, Prestonwood CC, Cary, N.C.
Oct. 18-20 Dominion Energy Charity Classic, The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Va.
Nov. 1-3 Invesco QQQ Championship, Sherwood CC, Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Nov. 7-10 Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix CC
Dec. 5-8 PNC Father Son Challenge, Ritz-Carlton GC, Orlando, Fla.
Sports on 05/02/2019
Print Headline: Professional golf schedules
Comments