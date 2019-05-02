State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BREWER Good Good Fair Excellent

BISHOP PARK PONDS -- -- -- --

CLEAR Good Fair Good Good

CONWAY Excellent Fair -- Good

GREERS FERRY Excellent Good Good Excellent

HARRIS BRAKE Fair Good Good Excellent

MAUMELLE Poor Poor Poor Good

NORRELL -- -- -- --

OVERCUP Good Poor Good Excellent

LAKE PECKERWOOD -- -- -- --

PICKTHORNE -- -- -- --

SALINE RIVER (BENTON) -- -- -- --

SUNSET -- -- -- --

VALENCIA -- -- -- --

WILLASTEIN -- -- -- --

WINONA -- -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON) -- -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK) Good Good Good Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL) -- -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON) -- -- -- --

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER Good Good Good Good

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) The Corps of Engineers is releasing one unit of generation around the clock. San Juan worms, micro jigs and streamers are best for fly fishing. For Trout Magnet fishing, use cotton candy and hot pink colored bodies on silver and chartreuse jigheads.

NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS -- -- -- --

NORFORK Excellent -- -- Excellent

WHITE RIVER Fishing has been excellent for brown trout smaller than 24 inches on sculpins and shad. Water levels have been steady at just about a unit and a half running around the clock, creating excellent drift fishing conditions. Rainbow trout are biting 1/8-ounce gold spoons. With rain forecast, water will be murky over the weekend.

NORFORK TAILWATER The best fishing is in the mornings. The most productive flies have been small midge patterns like ruby, root beer and zebra midges. Black or red with silver wire and silver bead are best. Soft hackles like the green butt are working well, too. Egg patterns also have been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small ruby midge suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm. Best colors are hot fluorescent pink or cerise. The fishing is better in the morning.

SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL Fair Fair Fair Fair

WHITE OAK -- -- -- --

NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BEAVER Good Poor -- Good

BEAVER TAILWATER Trout fishing for 15- to 20-inch fish has been excellent from the shore and from the boat with PowerBait on light terminal tackle and jigs near the Houseman area and downstream.

FAYETTEVILLE -- -- -- --

FORT SMITH Excellent Good -- Excellent

SEQUOYAH Excellent Good Good Good

NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

CHARLES Good Excellent Good Excellent

CROWN Excellent Good Poor Good

WHITE RIVER Fair Poor Poor Fair

SPRING RIVER Heavy caddis and mayfly hatches have been occurring in warm weather. Trout are responding to nymph with a Guppie fly on a 1-foot dropper. Some trout will be caught on the nymph, but the bigger trout will slam the minnow imitation like the Guppie. Hot pink Trout Magnets have been hot just off the bottom.

SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA Poor Poor Poor Poor

MILLWOOD Excellent -- -- Excellent

GREESON Good -- -- Excellent

WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ATKINS Good Good Good Good

BAILEY -- -- -- --

CATHERINE Good Good Good Poor

DARDANELLE -- -- -- --

DEGRAY Good -- -- Good

HAMILTON Good -- -- --



NIMROD -- -- -- --

OUACHITA Excellent Excellent Excellent Good

LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER Heavy current is creating hazardous boating conditions. Fishing the Lake Hamilton tailwater is not advised at this time.

SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL) -- -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2) -- -- -- --

BEAR CREEK -- Good -- Good

CANE CREEK -- -- -- --

CHICOT -- -- Good --

MONTICELLO -- -- -- --

STORM CREEK Poor Poor Poor Poor

