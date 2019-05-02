Teen killed, truck driver injured in Arkansas highway crash, police say

A teenager was killed and another person was injured after the teen pulled into the path of a truck and it struck his vehicle, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said 18-year-old Jimmy Mitchell was driving a 2008 GMC east on Arkansas 160 at Arkansas 7 around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near Smackover when a northbound truck hit his vehicle's front-right side.

Mitchell, a Smackover resident, suffered fatal injuries, police said.

According to the crash report, a 30-year-old Pine Bluff man who was driving the truck suffered unknown injuries.

Authorities noted clear weather and dry roads at the time of the crash

Preliminary data shows at least 139 people have been killed in road crashes in Arkansas so far this year, including at least 43 people last month.