Third-inning burst carries RoughRiders

The Frisco RoughRiders roughed up Arkansas starter Nabil Crismatt for three runs in the third inning on their way to a 4-1 victory over the Travelers on Wednesday afternoon at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas.

All four of Frisco's RBI came with two outs.

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS AT FRISCO ROUGHRIDERS WHERE Dr Pepper Ballpark, Frisco, Texas WHEN 7:05 p.m. Central RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas WEBSITE travs.com PITCHERS Travs: RHP Justin Dunn (1-1, 3.44); Riders: RHP Emerson Martinez (1-0, 4.71) SHORT HOPS Left-handed pitcher Anthony Misiewicz has returned from Class AAA Tacoma after pitching for the Rainiers on Sunday. Right-hand pitcher Reggie McClain is joining the Travs from Tacoma after spending the majority of the early season with Class A Modesto. THE WEEK AHEAD TODAY at Frisco, 7:05 p.m. FRIDAY at Frisco, 7:05 p.m. SATURDAY at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m. SUNDAY at Amarillo, 1:05 p.m. MONDAY at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m. TUESDAY at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m. WEDNESDAY off

Crismatt (0-1) was making his second start with the Travelers and fifth overall this season. He struck out 7, but allowed 6 hits and a walk as the Travelers started a seven-game road series in the Texas League South Division.

Frisco right fielder Preston Beck came up with three of the RoughRiders' eight hits, including an RBI single off of Crismatt in the third inning.

Jonathan Hernandez (2-2) picked up the victory. Hernandez went 5 innings, struck out 4 and walked 2. He allowed four hits, including an RBI single to Nick Zammerelli in the fourth inning.

Emmanuel Clase picked up his first save.

Dom Thompson-Williams and Logan Taylor each had two hits for the Travelers.

ARKANSAS AB R H BI FRISCO AB R H BI

Walton, ss 4 0 1 0 Lopes, 2b 4 1 1 1

Fraley, dh 4 0 0 0 Leblanc, 3b 4 1 1 1

Lewis, rf 3 1 0 0 Beck, rf 4 1 3 1

T-Williams, rf 3 0 2 0 Profar, 1b 4 0 1 0

Zammarlli, 1b 4 0 1 1 Alvarez, cf 4 0 1 1

Cowan, 2b 2 0 0 0 Sanchez, c 4 0 0 0

Odom, c 3 0 0 0 De Leon, ss 3 0 1 0

Knapp, cf 3 0 0 0 Altmann, lf 2 0 0 0

Taylor, 3b 3 0 2 0 Davis, dh 3 1 0 0

TOTALS 29 1 6 1 totals 32 4 8 4

Arkansas 000 010 000 -- 1 6 2

Frisco 003 000 01x -- 4 8 0

E -- Taylor, Crismatt. DP -- Arkansas 1, Frisco 3. LOB -- Arkansas 4, Frisco 5. 2B -- Beck, Leblanc, Lopes. CS -- Walton, Taylor.

Arkansas IP H R ER BB SO

Crismatt L, 0-1 6 6 3 3 1 7

Bonnell 2 2 1 1 0 2

FRISCO IP H R ER BB SO

Hernandez W, 2-2 5 4 1 1 2 4 Bass 2 1 0 0 1 1

St. John 1 1 0 0 0 2

Clase S, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP -- Crismatt. Umpires -- Home: Matamoros; First: Hernandez; Third: Wallace. Time -- 2:23. Attendance -- 8,094.

Sports on 05/02/2019