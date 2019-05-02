Tornado warnings issued north of Little Rock as storms surge; overturned vehicles, 18-wheeler slow traffic

Damage from Thursday's storms in southwest Little Rock. - Photo by Staton Breidenthal

Weather officials issued a tornado warning for parts of several Arkansas counties Thursday afternoon, citing 60 to 70 mph winds as much of the area remained under a severe weather warning.

The weather agency issued an alert around 1:15 p.m. for northern Pulaski County and parts of Faulkner County. The warning was expected to lift at 1:45 p.m. Another warning was issued for for the northern part of Lonoke County, including Lonoke, Cabot and Austin, until 2 p.m. A third warning, set to expire at 2:15 p.m., included Mount Vernon, Enola and Vilonia in Faulkner County and Floyd in White County.

Sirens in Little Rock weren’t sounding at the time of the Pulaski County alert, despite the weather service issuing flood and severe thunderstorm warnings prior to the tornado warning.

Authorities in Little Rock were also warning drivers to avoid Interstate 30 east of the I-40 interchange Thursday afternoon, citing multiple overturned vehicles as much of the area remained under a severe weather warning.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation listed an overturned 18-wheeler blocking the inside right shoulder along I-30. Traffic cameras showed slow-moving traffic while officials responded to the area around 1 p.m.

It wasn’t immediately known if anyone was injured.

The National Weather Service issued also flash flood and severe thunderstorm warnings for much of Pulaski County during the afternoon as heavy rains pummeled the metro and other parts of Arkansas.

Forecasters expect more than two inches of rain could fall in the Little Rock area by Saturday as the storms downgrade throughout Thursday.