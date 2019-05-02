Trump says 'brutal repression' in Venezuela must end

CARACAS, Venezuela — U.S. President Donald Trump says the "brutal repression" of the Venezuelan people must end, and it must end soon.

He says the Venezuelan people are starving and have no water.

"We wish them well," he said.

Trump is speaking Thursday at the White House as part of a National Day of Prayer ceremony.

He began the event by saying he was sending prayers to the people of Venezuela in their "righteous struggle for freedom."

Venezuela is in the throes of a power struggle between socialist President Nicolás Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

Maduro's government is widely blamed for the country's economic and humanitarian crisis but has managed to keep a grip on power.

