TV picks up 2 Arkansas-Texas A&M games

by Bob Holt | Today at 5:53 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption An Arkansas baseball hat sits atop a glove during a game between the Razorbacks and Kent State on Sunday, March 11, 2018, in Fayetteville. - Photo by J.T. Wampler

FAYETTEVILLE — Two of Arkansas’ baseball games at Texas A&M in the final series of the regular season will be televised, it was announced on Thursday.

Arkansas’ series opener against the Aggies on May 16 at Blue Bell Park will be televised on ESPNU with the start time moved to 7 p.m. from 6:30 p.m. The series finale on May 18 will be televised on the SEC Network with the start time moved to 3 p.m. from 2 p.m.

The second game of the series on May 17 will remain a 6:30 p.m. start and be available for live streaming on the SEC Network-Plus.

