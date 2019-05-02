Sections
USL Championship standings

Today at 2:23 a.m. 0comments

USL Championship

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New York Red Bulls II 6 1 1 19 21 9

Tampa Bay 4 0 5 17 14 4

Saint Louis 5 1 2 17 12 6

North Carolina 4 1 2 14 15 6

Charleston 4 1 2 14 11 7

Indy 4 2 1 13 12 7

Louisville 4 3 1 13 10 11

Nashville 3 2 2 11 11 7

Pittsburgh 2 1 4 10 10 9

Ottawa 3 2 1 10 6 5

Bethlehem Steel 3 4 1 10 12 13

Atlanta 2 3 4 1 10 9 13

Birmingham 3 3 1 10 7 12

Loudoun 1 3 2 5 4 7

Memphis 1 6 2 5 6 12

Charlotte 1 5 2 5 9 16

Swope Park Rangers 0 4 2 2 8 15

Hartford 0 8 0 0 4 22

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Portland II 4 2 3 15 19 15

New Mexico 3 1 5 14 19 14

Tulsa 4 3 2 14 19 15

Rio Grande Valley 3 3 3 12 16 15

Reno 3 2 3 12 13 12

Phoenix 2 1 5 11 14 9

Sacramento 3 2 2 11 8 5

Real Monarchs 3 3 2 11 15 13

Austin 3 2 2 11 6 5

OKC Energy 3 3 2 11 14 15

LA Galaxy II 3 3 2 11 15 19

Fresno 2 0 4 10 9 5

San Antonio 3 4 1 10 13 12

Orange County 2 3 3 9 15 14

El Paso 2 2 3 9 6 7

Las Vegas 2 4 2 8 11 12

Colorado Springs 2 4 2 8 9 12

Tacoma 2 7 0 6 4 26

NOTE 3 points for victory, 1 point for tie.

Wednesday's games

New York Red Bulls II 5, Birmingham 0

Tampa Bay 0, Indy 0, tie

Friday's game

All times Central

Bethlehem Steel at Loudoun, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

Fresno at Real Monarchs, 2 p.m.

Birmingham at Memphis, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Indy, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Atlanta 2, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Charleston, 6:30 p.m.

El Paso at Colorado Springs, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Saint Louis, 7:30 p.m.

Tacoma at OKC Energy, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at LA Galaxy II, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Orange County, 9 p.m.

Tulsa at Reno, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's game

San Antonio at New Mexico, 6:30 p.m.

Sports on 05/02/2019

Print Headline: USL Championship standings

