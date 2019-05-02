USL Championship
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New York Red Bulls II 6 1 1 19 21 9
Tampa Bay 4 0 5 17 14 4
Saint Louis 5 1 2 17 12 6
North Carolina 4 1 2 14 15 6
Charleston 4 1 2 14 11 7
Indy 4 2 1 13 12 7
Louisville 4 3 1 13 10 11
Nashville 3 2 2 11 11 7
Pittsburgh 2 1 4 10 10 9
Ottawa 3 2 1 10 6 5
Bethlehem Steel 3 4 1 10 12 13
Atlanta 2 3 4 1 10 9 13
Birmingham 3 3 1 10 7 12
Loudoun 1 3 2 5 4 7
Memphis 1 6 2 5 6 12
Charlotte 1 5 2 5 9 16
Swope Park Rangers 0 4 2 2 8 15
Hartford 0 8 0 0 4 22
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Portland II 4 2 3 15 19 15
New Mexico 3 1 5 14 19 14
Tulsa 4 3 2 14 19 15
Rio Grande Valley 3 3 3 12 16 15
Reno 3 2 3 12 13 12
Phoenix 2 1 5 11 14 9
Sacramento 3 2 2 11 8 5
Real Monarchs 3 3 2 11 15 13
Austin 3 2 2 11 6 5
OKC Energy 3 3 2 11 14 15
LA Galaxy II 3 3 2 11 15 19
Fresno 2 0 4 10 9 5
San Antonio 3 4 1 10 13 12
Orange County 2 3 3 9 15 14
El Paso 2 2 3 9 6 7
Las Vegas 2 4 2 8 11 12
Colorado Springs 2 4 2 8 9 12
Tacoma 2 7 0 6 4 26
NOTE 3 points for victory, 1 point for tie.
Wednesday's games
New York Red Bulls II 5, Birmingham 0
Tampa Bay 0, Indy 0, tie
Friday's game
All times Central
Bethlehem Steel at Loudoun, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday's games
Fresno at Real Monarchs, 2 p.m.
Birmingham at Memphis, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Hartford, 6 p.m.
North Carolina at Indy, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Atlanta 2, 6:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Charleston, 6:30 p.m.
El Paso at Colorado Springs, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Saint Louis, 7:30 p.m.
Tacoma at OKC Energy, 7:30 p.m.
Austin at LA Galaxy II, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Orange County, 9 p.m.
Tulsa at Reno, 9 p.m.
Sacramento at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday's game
San Antonio at New Mexico, 6:30 p.m.
Sports on 05/02/2019
Print Headline: USL Championship standings
Comments