ArcBest sees gain and loss in 1Q '19

Fort Smith trucking and logistics company ArcBest Corp. on Thursday reported a mixed bag of revenue growth and lower income in the first quarter.

Revenue climbed to $712 million, up from $700 million in the same period a year ago.

Net income, after taxes, fell to $4.9 million, or 18 cents per share, in the three months that ended March 31, down from $10 million a year ago, when companies benefited from a federal tax cut.

In the report, Judy McReynolds, ArcBest's president, chief executive officer and chairman, said business conditions, while relatively strong, "moderated" in the first quarter from 2018 levels, mainly "in regard to capacity and weather."

Heavy snowfall and wintry conditions across the Midwest and other regions derailed intermodal operators, prompting carriers to rely on truck drivers.

"We were pleased to see positive results in a historically slow quarter," McReynolds said, adding that both sides of the business -- asset-heavy and asset-light -- improved year-over-year, despite softer demand for expedited services, a result of a "more balanced" truckload capacity environment.

Revenue growth came mostly from ABF Freight. Revenue in this segment grew to $506.1 million for the quarter compared to last year's $482.1 million. The asset-based side, faced stronger head winds from winter weather that reduced business levels in the quarter, hurting operating income by $2 million. This segment also incurred about $1.7 million in costs because of technology-related investments.

By comparison, ArcBest's asset-light business, or logistics side, saw lower revenue and operating activity for the quarter because of fewer shipments and a not-as-tight market, which led to weaker demand and lower pricing that offset revenue gains.

Revenue in the segment fell to $226 million, compared with $230 million posted a year ago. Operating income fell to $3.2 million for the period, compared with $4.7 million a year ago. The company blamed the drop, in part, on strategic spending efforts to build its asset-light capacity.

Its FleetNet division, part of the asset-light business, saw revenue grow to $53 million, up from about $48 million in last year's quarter.

"We are encouraged that customers recognize the value of the services we provide ... to help them solve their complex logistics challenges," McReynolds said in the earnings report.

ArcBest's 2019 first-quarter results fell short of expectations of 29 cents a share, according to a Yahoo Finance consensus of 13 analysts. The analysts had estimated ArcBest's earnings as low as 14 cents per share and as high as 39 cents per share.

ArcBest published its first-quarter results after markets closed.

Shares rose 14 cents to close Thursday at $30.49. They have traded as high as $51.45 and as low as $29.92 the last 52 weeks.

A conference call with company executives is scheduled today at 8:30 a.m. to discuss the results. It can be accessed at ArcBest's website or by dialing (800) 926-7431 .

Graphs showing ArcBest Corp. first quarter information.

Business on 05/03/2019