Arkansas TV games added

FAYETTEVILLE — Two of the University of Arkansas’ baseball team’s games at Texas A&M in the final series of the regular season will be televised, it was announced Thursday.

Arkansas’ series opener against the Aggies on May 16 at Blue Bell Park will be televised on ESPNU with the start time moved to 7 p.m. from 6:30 p.m. The series finale May 18 will be televised on the SEC Network with the start time moved to 3 p.m. from 2 p.m.

The second game of the series May 17 will remain a 6:30 p.m. start and be available for live streaming on the SEC Network-Plus.