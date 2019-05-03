At The Post

DAY 55 of 57

THURSDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 2,600

THURSDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $214,452

THURSDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $2,684,325

THURSDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $2,898,777

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE (Doors open at 9 a.m.) Churchill Downs, 9:30 a.m.; Belmont Park, 11:55 a.m.; Gulfstream Park, 12:15 p.m.; Santa Anita, 3 p.m.

THURSDAY'S STAR

Stewart Elliott was the only jockey to win more than one race Thursday.

Elliott rode Cash Me Ousside to victory in the third race, covering 6 furlongs in 1 minute, 13.33 seconds to pay $7.80, $4.60 and $4.40. He then rode Cashanova in the eighth race, paying $10.80, $4.00 and $3.20 after covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.11.

MAKER'S MARK

Owner Michael Hui of Little Rock and trainer Mike Maker will unveil their latest high-priced older horse claim when Exulting makes his local debut in today's inaugural Oaklawn Mile.

But there's a plot twist -- the Oaklawn Mile isn't on grass, a surface that horses claimed by Hui and Maker have flourished on, particularly in two-turn events.

Exulting will represent the first horse Hui, as a sole owner, will start in an Oaklawn stakes race.

"This is one that didn't really fit me, just because it's on dirt," Hui said. "It took a little convincing from Mike Maker, but I decided to take a shot."

Hui said Exulting had been under consideration for the Champions Day Marathon Overnight Stakes on Tuesday at Churchill Downs before Maker decided to run Krewe Chief in the 1½-mile dirt race. Oaklawn stakes winner Sonneteer set a track record (2:30.42) in a 7¼-length victory.

"He [Maker] thought this horse would fit better at Oaklawn," Hui said. "He looked at the weather and said this horse will fit better because it's supposed to be an off track and was coming off a one-turn mile. All the right things to say to the guy that knows just enough to be dangerous."

