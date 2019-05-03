BASEBALL Vines sharp in Naturals' win

SPRINGDALE -- After Northwest Arkansas scored two runs in the first inning, the team put its trust in starting pitcher Jace Vines to put bad outings behind him and play with confidence.

It paid off, as Vines pitched a no-hitter into the seventh inning and the Naturals held on for a 2-1 victory over Corpus Christi on Thursday.

"Honestly, I didn't care about the no-hitter. ... I just liked that I pitched late into the ballgame," Vines said. "I can't tell you the last time I went seven innings, especially this year."

The Naturals (11-16) gave up only two hits and a walk in what was their best collective pitching performance of the season. The hits came in the seventh inning, starting with Abraham Torro's liner that barely avoided the outstretched glove of infielder DJ Burt and dropped in the outfield. Torro went on to score the Hooks' only run shortly thereafter, but the visitors didn't find any offense other than that.

"Jace pitched a great ballgame," said Darryl Kennedy, the Naturals' first-year manager. "He had some great stuff. He had his two-seamer working, and it was sinking today."

The brilliant pitching performance was aided by impressive defensive plays from Vines' teammates. In the top of the sixth, Lorenzo Quintana laced one through the infield, but Taylor Featherston darted from his shortstop position to catch up to it, spin around and throw a bullet to Samir Duenez at first for the out. In the fifth, Osvaldo Duarte hit a hopper to third, and Emmanuel Rivera made an impressive bare-handed snag before narrowly throwing the runner out.

"We're just not going to give up," Vines said. "Those guys were just sticking with the ball and were able to make some plays. It's huge because it keeps guys off base, keeps pitch counts low, keeps rhythm, so it's good."

Before Thursday, Vines' last few outings had been average at best. The Royals' 2016 fourth-round draft choice started against Midland on April 26, and he only made it through three innings before getting pulled. He gave up five hits, walked five batters and allowed six runs to score while on the mound that night. Thursday's impeccable performance could be a much-needed confidence boost.

"It gives you video to go back and watch so you can know what you're doing right," Vines said. "It's all about confidence, and that's how I felt."

Short Hops

• Infielder Gabriel Cancel recorded his second-straight multi-hit game. He has hit safely in seven of his last eight games.

• The Naturals have stolen a Texas League-best 41 bases. Burt's fourth-inning steal of second base marked the Nats' only swipe Thursday. Xavier Fernandez was thrown out at second in the bottom of the seventh.

• With the win, the Naturals snapped a four-game losing streak against Corpus Christi going back to April 23. After opening the teams' previous series with a 7-4 win on April 22, the Nats dropped four straight, including Wednesday's 4-1 loss. The Naturals are now 8-4 at home.

