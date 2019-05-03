Beyond Meat opens big with IPO

Beyond Meats CEO Ethan Brown (bearded) celebrates with employees Thursday at the opening bell ceremony marking the company’s initial public offering at Nasdaq in New York.

Beyond Meat Inc. piled on the beef substitute market value Thursday, rising as much as 192% from its initial public offering price of $25 share. The shares opened at $46 and closed up 163% to $65.75 in New York, giving the company a market value of about $3.7 billion.

The company raised $241 million from the sale of 9.63 million shares for $25 each on Wednesday, after increasing its marketing range for them to between $23 and $25.

The offering was led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Credit Suisse Group AG. Beyond Meat trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol BYND.

Attention to the company's listing was driven in part to its business and Hollywood celebrity backers, including Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates and actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Still, the 10-year-old company has never made an annual profit. It's also facing serious competition from other "new meat" companies like Impossible Foods and traditional players like Tyson Foods Inc. Tyson recently sold a stake in Beyond Meat because it plans to develop its own alternative meat.

Chief Executive Officer Ethan Brown doesn't expect a conflict between making environmentally based decisions and those that serve shareholders.

"Consumers are looking for products that enable them to be healthier and reduce their footprint," he said in an interview. "Every time we're making a sale we're furthering our mission and increasing sales."

One food-industry consultant said investors are taking a lot on faith with money-losing Beyond Meat.

The company's valuation in its initial offering is "entirely reasonable if it's got internationalizable potential and a great product and has capacity to make money in its core profit structure," said Robert Lawson, chief executive officer of Food Strategy Associates in London. "But it's not clear that Beyond Meat is that."

The company will need to expand its product range to succeed outside the U.S., where burgers aren't as popular, Lawson added.

Supermarket sales of meat alternatives surged 19.2 percent to $878 million for the year that ended Jan. 5, according to data from Nielsen. The field is crowded, with Silicon Valley's Impossible Foods also placing its meatless burgers in thousands of restaurants, including all Burger King locations. Nestle SA makes a plant-based Incredible Burger, which is available in McDonald's Corp.'s German locations.

Beyond Meat is sold in grocery stores nationwide and is also increasingly being featured on restaurant menus, including TGI Fridays and Carl's Jr. and now under a new deal with Del Taco Restaurants Inc. Its burger patties, labeled as having no cholesterol and 5 grams of saturated fat, are made of pea protein and beet juice, which makes them "bleed" when cooked. That compares with 80 milligrams of cholesterol and 9 grams of saturated fat for a 4-ounce patty of 80 percent lean beef.

And despite the company's mission, Brown said the company will choose the customer over the planet when necessary.

"Our packaging is not great," he said, referring to the plastic wrap. "That runs counter to what I believe in in terms of ability to recycle things and the overall footprint of that packaging but we care about the quality of the product. So we will make trade-offs that make sense for the product and market instead of the most environmental path."

Beyond Meat shrank its 2018 loss, while its revenue more than doubled for the second year in a row, according to its filings. Last year, it lost $29.9 million on revenue of $87.9 million compared with a 2017 loss of $30.4 million on revenue of $32.6 million.

The company had significant shortages in 2017 and 2018 and has since made significant investments to keep up with demand, Brown said.

"Now it's about sequencing customers," he said. Quick-service restaurants have thousands of locations, so supplying them requires a huge jump in output. To keep up, Brown said, the company has been staggering rollouts.

Brown said he wants to eventually lower the price of the company's products, which currently can cost twice as much as standard ground beef. Under-pricing animal protein is a five-year goal, he said.

Beyond Meats investors include former McDonald's chief executive Don Thompson and venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers LLC, which owns 16% of the company, and Twitter Inc. co-founder Ev Williams' Obvious Ventures with 9%, according to its filings.

Information for this article was contributed by Deena Shanker, Lydia Mulvany and Michael Hytha of Bloomberg News and by Dee-Ann Durbin of The Associated Press.

Business on 05/03/2019