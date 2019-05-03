Charges: Little Rock man accused of raping 6-year-old, knowingly exposing person to HIV

Federal agents arrested a Little Rock man wanted in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 6-year-old girl, as well as knowingly exposing at least one person to HIV, officials said.

The U.S. Marshals Service had been looking for 24-year-old Demarcus "Marcus" George, a Little Rock man who had been living in Tulsa, Okla., prior to his arrest in Maumelle on Wednesday, authorities said.

Court records show he’s charged with rape and knowingly or willingly exposing another person to HIV, both high-level felonies.

Details of the alleged assault or when it happened weren’t immediately available, but authorities said the incident occurred in Arkansas.

George pleaded innocent to the charges during a Friday morning court hearing in Little Rock.

He remained in the Pulaski County jail with bond set at $1 million.

An attorney representing George wasn’t listed to comment on his behalf.