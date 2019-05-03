Class 3A/1A high school state track and field meet results

CLASS 3A
At Green Forest High School
BOYS
TEAM RESULTS 1. Prescott, 78.5; 2. Cave City, 62; 3. Genoa Central, 46; 4. Bald Knob, 35; 5. Fountain Lake, 34; 6. Clinton, 30; 7. Ashdown, 28; 7. Lake Village, 28; 9. McGehee, 26; 10. Green Forest, 23.
100 1. Malik Chavis, Rison, 11.23; 2. Ahman Johnson, Fountain Lake, 11.54; 3. Darrell Polite, McGehee, 11.55.
200 1. Kentavius Robinson, Rivercrest, 22.92; 2. Malik Chavis, Rison, 23.06; 3. Robert Brown, Lake Village, 23.38.
400 1. Weston Amos, Clinton, 51.14; 2. Ryan Johnson, Prescott, 51.18; 3. Marcus McGahee, Bald Knob, 52.29.
800 1. Caedmon Kyles, Genoa Central, 2:00.17; 2. Fischer Miller, Cave City, 2:01.42; 3. Kendall Townsley, Cave City, 2:06.51.
1,600 1. Fischer Miller, Cave City, 4:32.44; 2. Lexington Hilton, Green Forest, 4:32.92; 3. Kendall Townsley, Cave City, 4:42.04.
3,200 1. Lexington Hilton, Green Forest, 9:48.48; 2. Luke Walling, Cave City, 9:48.98; 3. Fischer Miller, Cave City, 9:56.60.
110 HURDLES 1. Dewayne Williams, Lake Village, 15.05; 2. Adrian Block, Prescott, 15.30; 3. JaColby Williams, Ashdown, 15.40.
300 HURDLES 1. Adrian Block, Prescott, 39.91; 2. Ahman Johnson, Fountain Lake, 41.54; 3. Lucas Lanier, Genoa Central, 42.30.
400 RELAY 1. McGehee (Darrell Polite, Keonta Reed, Spencer Johnson, Caleb Woodsen), 43.82; 2. Prescott, 44.35; 3. Ashdown, 44.40.
1,600 RELAY 1. Clinton (Ethen Drake, Austin Drake, Aldrich Infante, Weston Amos), 3:31.37; 2. Genoa Central, 3:32.59; 3. Prescott, 3:35.04.
3,200 RELAY 1. Helena-West Helena (Kylaun Anderson, Nathaniel Harvey, Shamarcus Heard, Tashaun Hawkins), 8:39.78; 2. Clinton, 8:41.02; 3. Genoa Central, 8:41.22.
DISCUS 1. Parth Patel, Bald Knob, 135-8; 2. Austin Fisher, Bald Knob, 131-5; 3. Marcus Nichols, Booneville, 126-10.
HIGH JUMP 1. Paxton Barnett, Elkins, 6-3; 2. Stefan Coleman, Osceola, 6-2; 3. Braylon Jones, Jacksonville Lighthouse, 6-2.
LONG JUMP 1. Ahman Johnson, Fountain Lake, 22-8.75; 2. Ryan Johnson, Prescott, 21-5; 3. Bryson Bailey, Waldron, 20-8.75.
POLE VAULT 1. Dalton Jones, Genoa Central, 13-4; 2. Simon Whisenhunt, Centerpoint, 12-0; 3. Randon Ray, Booneville, 12-0.
SHOT PUT 1. Kevan Jones, Cedarville, 47-4.75; 2. Vincent Jones, Ashdown, 46-9.5; 3. Drake Avery, Baptist Prep, 45-6.5
TRIPLE JUMP 1. Ryan Johnson, Prescott, 45-11.5; 2. Ahman Johnson, Fountain Lake, 44-11.5; 3. Adrian Block, Prescott, 43-5.
GIRLS
TEAM RESULTS 1. Harding Academy, 71.5; 2. Greenland, 56; 2. Green Forest, 56; 4. Genoa Central, 52; 5. Ashdown, 44; 6. West Fork, 41; 7. Prescott, 39; 8. Rivercrest, 38; 9. Jessieville, 24; 10. Drew Central, 23.
100 1. Jalia Gunn, Drew Central, 13.08; 2. Brianna Guy, Helena-West Helena, 13.12; 3. Selena Thurman, Rivercrest, 13.31.
200 1. Selena Thurman, Rivercrest, 26.92; 2. Micah Fouts, Harding Academy, 27.07; 3. Rhodlicia Gentry, Lake Village, 27.19.
400 1. Marlee Bright, Centerpoint, 63.39; 2. Keisha Johnson, Prescott, 63.92; 3. Anna Beth Baugher, Manila, 64.00.
800 1. Karina Maravillas, Green Forest, 2:24.85; 2. Aubrey Campos, Greenland, 2:29.07; 3. Brooke Wyatt, Fountain Lake, 2:34.73.
1,600 1. Aubrey Campos, Greenland, 5:27.48; 2. Karina Maravillas, Green Forest, 5:32.06; 3. Kendall Hays, West Fork, 5:44.90.
3,200 1. Kendall Hays, West Fork, 12:25.43; 2. Karina Maravillas, Green Forest, 12:32.03; 3. Joanna White, Harding Academy, 12:50.56.
100 HURDLES 1. Fiona Wilson, Greenland, 16.59; 2. Jessica Rateliff, Genoa Central, 16.79; 3. Becca Dugger, Harding Academy, 16.80.
300 HURDLES 1. Jalia Bunn, Drew Central, 48.84; 2. Fiona Wilson, Greenland, 49.37; 3. Kassidy Bell, Green Forest, 49.63.
400 RELAY 1. Rivercrest (Precious Rios, Selena Thurman, Caitlyn Fincher, Carlisha Barfield), 52.73; 2. Prescott, 52.92; 3. Harding Academy, 53.17.
1,600 RELAY 1. Harding Academy (Lillian Edwards, Caroline Citty, Claire Cullins, Micah Fouts), 4:21.99; 2. Prescott, 4:24.94; 3. West Fork, 4:30.07
3,200 RELAY 1. Green Forest (Jennifer Martinez, Lyndsay Anglin, Lucy Rios, Karina Maravillas), 10:19.31; 2. West Fork, 10:25.37; 3. Greenland, 10:46.30.
DISCUS 1. Alley Dawson, Genoa Central, 106-7; 2. Fiona Wilson, Greenland, 105-1; 3. Blaire Gentry, Ashdown, 100-7.
HIGH JUMP 1. Laynie Clark, Smackover, 5-0; 2. Jordan McDonald, Genoa Central, 4-10; 3. Camree Jones, Smackover, 4-10.
LONG JUMP 1. Brooklyn Zarlingo, Booneville, 16-8; 2. Kaitlin Hunnicutt, Two Rivers, 16-7.75; 3. Porsha Randle, Ashdown, Ashdown, 16-4.75.
POLE VAULT 1. Lani Lanier, Genoa Central, 10-6; 2. Brooklyn Zarlingo, Booneville, 9-10; 3. Caitlyn Fincher, Rivercrest, 9-6.
SHOT PUT 1. Alejandra Handie, Atkins, 37-11.25; 2. Porsha Randle, Ashdown, 37-1.75; 3. Fiona Wilson, Greenland, 36-4.25.
TRIPLE JUMP 1. Jukarra Greenlee, Ashdown, 35-4; 2. Rondaishia McNeal, Osceola, 35-2; 3. Doniah Haynes, Osceola, 34-6.
CLASS 1A
At Mineral Springs High School
BOYS
TEAM RESULTS 1. Trinity Christian, 66; 2. Caddo Hills, 55; 2. Western Grove, 55; 4. Mineral Springs, 40; 5. Western Yell County, 35; 5. LISA Academy, 35; 7. Abundant Life, 31; 8. Omaha, 30; 9. Strong, 29; 10. Quest Academy, 28.
100 1. Lamont Swanigan, Brinkley, 11.19; 2. Ladarius Hicks, Mineral Springs, 11.71; 2. Hunter Baker, Western Grove, 11.71.
200 Lamont Swanigan, Brinkley, 26.00; 2. Cameron Sims, Quest Academy, 26.90; 3. Jeremy Jackson, Strong, 27.00.
400 1. Hunter Baker, Western Grove, 52.93; 2. Tysen Barbour, The New School, 53.66; 3. Dryln Neal, Augusta, 54.51.
800 1. Ayden Barbour, The New School, 2:09.46; 2. Brock Bolding, Alpena, 2:13.79; 3. Hunter Isbell, Omaha, 2:14.15.
1,600 1. Jordan Foster, Caddo Hills, 4:59.94; 2. Carson Jefford, Abundant Life, 5:07.43; 3. Bersain Cruz, Caddo Hills, 5:09.45.
3,200 1. Garett Webb, Ouachita, 10:53.50; 2. Jordan Foster, Caddo Hills, 10:59.36; 3. Kurt Leasure, Oark, 11:13.60.
110 HURDLES 1. Kortney Embry, LISA Academy, 16.81; 2. Michael Peterson, Armorel, 16.89; 3. Rhett Nelson, Trinity Christian, 16.95.
300 HURDLES 1. Rhett Nelson, Trinity Christian, 43.24; 2. Sam Bell, Caddo Hills, 44.09; 3. Kortney Embry, LISA Academy, 45.15.
400 RELAY 1. Mountain Pine, 47.39; 2. Mineral Springs, 47.46; 3. LISA Academy, 47.73.
1,600 RELAY 1. Western Grove, 3:46.57; 2. LISA Academy, 3:49.53, 3. The New School, 3:50.78.
3,200 RELAY 1. Blevins, 9:22.18; 2. Caddo Hills, 9:22.78; 3. Northwest Arkansas Classical Academy, 9:53.60.
DISCUS 1. Luke Lane, Western Grove, 151-8.5; 2. Davonte Henry, Strong, 127-11; 3. Jaxon Walker, Caddo Hills, 118-8.
HIGH JUMP 1. Corey Griffin, Emerson, 6-0; 2. Cameron Sims, Quest Academy, 5-8; 3. Luke Lane, Western Grove, 5-8.
LONG JUMP 1. Bret McCalip, Abundant Life, 20-11; 2. Rhett Nelson, Trinity Christian, 20-6; 3. Hunter Isbell, Omaha, 20-6.
POLE VAULT 1. Rhett Nelson, Trinity Christian, 16-0 (1A state record); 2. Evan Miller, Trinity Christian, 12-0; 3. Cooper Keese, Haas Hall Rogers, 11-0.
SHOT PUT 1. Davonte Henry, Strong, 43-5; 2. Shawn Brown, Trinity Christian, 42-0.5; 3. Trenton Royce, Deer/Mt. Judea, 41-9.
TRIPLE JUMP 1. Kejiuan Hicks, Mineral Springs, 41-5.75; 2. Bret McCalip, Abundant Life, 41-1; 3. Kyler Gammill, Timbo, 39-7.75.
GIRLS
TEAM RESULTS 1. Alpena, 103.5; 2. Rural Special, 66; 3. Emerson, 50; 4. Kingston, 49; 5. Omaha, 41.5; 6. St. Paul, 31; 7. Augusta, 30; 7. Mount Vernon-Enola, 30; 9. Northwest Arkansas Classical Academy, 29; 10. Ouachita, 27.
100 1. Alex Hill, Alpena, 13.04; 2. Madison Schofield, Ridgefield Christian, 13.16; 3. Cassidy Jones, Emerson, 13.72.
200 1. Keeyonece Butler, Emerson, 27.80; 2. Madison Schofield, Ridgefield Christian, 28.26; 3. Alex Hill, Alpena, 28.29.
400 1. Alex Hill, Alpena, 65.57; 2. Dakota Smith, Mineral Springs, 67.85; 3. Bailey Perry, Rural Special, 68.10.
800 1. Ashlyn Floyd, Kingston, 2:39.86; 2. Annaleise Morales, Northwest Arkansas Classical Academy, 2:40.26; 3. Abbey Linville, Rural Special, 2:46.02.
1,600 1. Ashlyn Floyd, Kingston, 6:00.13; 2. Abbey Linville, Rural Special, 6:06.39; 3. Macy McLean, Trinity Christian, 6:18.93.
3,200 1. Abbey Linville, Rural Special, 13:42.42; 2. Macy McLean, Trinity Christian, 13:57.95; 3. Tessa Kuykendall, Ouachita, 14:40.67
100 HURDLES 1. Alex Hill, Alpena, 16.79; 2. Shalom Emerson, Augusta, 17.11; 3. Lindsay Williamson, Omaha, 17.45.
300 HURDLES 1. Lauren Mitchell, Mammoth Springs, 50.25; 2. Shalom Emerson, Augusta, 51.35; 3. Elizabeth Rowton, Ouachita, 53.15.
400 RELAY 1. Omaha, 53.93; 2. Alpena, 54.60; 3. Rural Special, 55.61.
1,600 RELAY 1. Kingston, 4:39.24; 2. Mount Vernon, 4:44.94; 3. Alpena, 4:48.78
3,200 RELAY 1. Kingston, 11:17.72; 2. Northwest Arkansas Classical Academy, 11:56.61; 3. Emerson, 12:12.01.
DISCUS 1. Mackynzie Rangel, Norfork, 85-11.5; 2. Cheyenne Wilcox, Alpena, 80-9; 3. Chasity Johnson, Augusta, 79-11.
HIGH JUMP 1. Alexus Anthony, Alpena, 5-0; 2. Diana Oudomvilay, County Line, 4-9; 3. Gracie Raby, Mount Vernon, 4-8.
LONG JUMP 1. Alex Hill, Alpena, 17-3; 2. Tamarra McIlroy, Oark, 16-0.5; 3. Elizabeth Lewis, Western Yell County, 15-11.
POLE VAULT 1. Macy McLean, Trinity Christian, 8-6; 2. Rachael Keese, Haas Hall Rogers, 7-0; 3. Jolie Riveria, Omaha, 7-0.
SHOT PUT 1. Kamryn Sutterfield, Rural Special, 32-11.5; 2. Shannee Story, Brinkley, 31-6; 3. Cheyenne Wilcox, Alpena, 31-4.5
TRIPLE JUMP 1. Annaleise Morales, Northwest Arkansas Classical Academy, 32-8; 2. Destiny Cartwright, Brinkley, 31-8.5; 3. Whitney Coffelt, Alpena, 31-7.
