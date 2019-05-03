Do-it-all Syndergaard matches 1983 performance

NEW YORK -- This may have been Thor's most dominant bolt of brilliance yet.

Noah Syndergaard became the first pitcher in 36 years to hit a home run and throw a complete game in a 1-0 victory, lifting the New York Mets over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.

Syndergaard (2-3) struck out 10 and allowed four hits in his second career shutout, shaking off a sloppy start to the season with a do-it-all effort. He became the first Mets starter to get an out in the eighth this year, and the franchise's first starter ever to go yard in a 1-0 complete game.

Thor did his hammering in the third inning, driving a ball 407 feet to the opposite field off Tyler Mahle (0-4).

"I got that one pretty good," the left-handed hitter said with a smile.

"It looked like a righty hit it," Manager Mickey Callaway said. "A power-hitting righty."

The previous pitcher to homer in a 1-0 complete game was the Los Angeles Dodgers' Bob Welch against the Reds on June 17, 1983, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Syndergaard, a hard-throwing All-Star in 2016, entered with a 6.35 ERA this season. His velocity picked up a tick from where he had been, topping out at 99.5 mph on his final pitch to freeze Yasiel Puig.

The right-hander had said chilly temperatures were making it difficult to grip the ball in previous starts. Working under sunny skies for a rare noon start, Thor busted out thunder and lightning in broad daylight.

"It was nice to be able to pitch in some nice weather," Syndergaard said.

Syndergaard's second home run this season was the sixth of his career, tying Tom Seaver for second among Mets pitchers, one behind Dwight Gooden's team record.

New York entered with three home runs from its pitching staff -- including one each from Jacob deGrom and Zack Wheeler -- which was tied with Arizona for the major league lead. The Mets' four home runs matched the franchise season record set in 2016.

"They love to hit," Callaway said. "There's times we'll let them swing away in big situations when other teams might have their pitchers bunt. Our pitchers can get it done, so you want to give them a chance. They take it more seriously than most."

Syndergaard's shot was the 11th home run by a pitcher in the majors this season, on pace to easily surpass the 34 such drives in 2003 for the most since the introduction of the designated hitter in 1973. That comes as momentum has built recently to bring the DH to the NL.

"Am I a fan of the DH? I'm really not," Syndergaard said. "Really both sides. I like hitting. It's fun. It keeps me relaxed out there pitching. On the other side, a lot of other opposing pitchers don't really know how to swing the bat that well, so I just see it as an opportunity to get a couple extra strikeouts."

PADRES 11, BRAVES 2 Ian Kinsler and Wil Myers homered, Matt Strahm worked six innings and San Diego earned a split of its series at host Atlanta, routing the Braves.

ROCKIES 11, BREWERS 6 Nolan Arenado, David Dahl and Raimel Tapia homered to lead Colorado over Freddy Peralta and Milwaukee for a four-game split.

NATIONALS 2, CARDINALS 1 Stephen Strasburg reached 1,500 strikeouts in fewer innings than any pitcher in major league history, and Washington beat St. Louis after a long rain delay.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TWINS 8, ASTROS 2 Jose Berrios won his fourth consecutive start, Jason Castro homered off former battery mate Brad Peacock and drove in four runs, and Minnesota beat Houston.

RAYS 3, ROYALS 1 Brandon Lowe hit a two-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning,and Tampa Bay rallied to beat Kansas City.

WHITE SOX 6, RED SOX 4 Nicky Delmonico hit a three-run home run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give host Chicago a victory over Boston.

Photo by AP/JULIO CORTEZ

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard (right) hugs catcher Wilson Ramos after the Mets’ 1-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday in New York. Syndergaard became the first pitcher since Bob Welch of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1983 to hit a home run and throw a shutout in a 1-0 victory. Syndergaard struck out 10 and allowed four hits in his third career complete game.

