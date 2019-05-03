Drawn-out conclusion

With 50/50, Jonathan Levine found humor in a cancer diagnosis; with Warm Bodies, he made a gentle romantic comedy where one lover just happened to be a zombie.

Perhaps he can be forgiven if he doesn't pull off a comic miracle with Long Shot. His previous successes were gambles. At least he had the bright idea of pairing Charlize Theron with Seth Rogen.

Long Shot 82 Cast: Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen, June Diane Raphael, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ravi Patel, Bob Odenkirk, Andy Serkis, Randall Park, Tristan D. Lalla, Alexander Skarsgard Director: Jonathan Levine Rating: R, for strong sexual content, language throughout and some drug use Running time: 2 hour, 5 minutes

As the title implies, the statuesque Theron and the scruffy Rogen seem an unlikely screen couple. Theron may look at home in print ads hawking perfume, but she has a range that's higher and longer than the Himalayas. She can be a homicidal lesbian prostitute as well as concerned animal trainer and a gutsy one-armed action hero.

In Long Shot, she proves she can play inebriated just as easily as Rogen can, and Long Shot's most amusing segments come when she loses her carefully honed reserve.

Her Charlotte Field just happens to be secretary of state. In negotiating with foreign powers and annoyingly chauvinistic reporters, she can easily take control of situations that would frustrate lesser minds. Without losing her composure, she can deflect impertinent questions or bad policies without getting those around her mad.

One quickly gets the idea that she could carry the planet more ably and gracefully than Atlas could.

The curiously unambitious President (Bob Odenkirk) thinks so, too. He's not going to seek a second term, so Charlotte seems an obvious successor.

If Charlotte has gotten where she is by making skillful compromises, Fred Flarsky (Rogen) has become a formidable journalist by not giving in on anything. When his headlines aren't exhausting the world's supply of F-bombs, he's handling such light fare as infiltrating hate groups and other essential but difficult stories.

He's also tough to employ because he's never afraid to take on neo-Nazis or his own bosses in his pursuit of the truth. The readers love his blend of vulgar wisecracks and fearless observations. His timid publishers can only tolerate him for so long.

Having yelled his way out of yet another gig, he agrees to work as Charlotte's speech writer so that her addresses don't sound dry or wonky. While their politics are similar, it's worth noting that he has had a crush on her since he was a 12-year-old.

In a proper suit and with a more regulated work schedule, Fred looks less like a worn-out troll and more like a Homo sapien. Rogen's vulgarity is balanced with a sensitivity and even a sense of innocence that makes his characters' boorish actions seem less off-putting.

As Long Shot progresses, it's easier to look past his and Theron's differences in grooming and to accept them as a couple even if Fred's steely reserve and Charlotte's understandable propensity to accommodate could doom them as a couple. If Levine couldn't give us the reincarnation of Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn, at least he makes the pairing credible.

What starts off as biting and clever gradually loses its bite as it slowly reaches its drawn-out conclusion. Levine and screenwriters Dan Sterling (King of the Hill) and Liz Hannah (The Post) score some amusing potshots at the dangers of media consolidation, which endangers intrepid reporters like Fred, and casual sexism, which keeps top candidates from reaching offices they deserve.

They have an easier time making Theron and Rogen flirt with their obvious attraction than they do consummating it. The ending seems flat and perfunctory, as if the filmmakers knew they had to bring the couple together but couldn't figure out how.

