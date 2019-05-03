Gas main explodes in central Arkansas; area evacuated, authorities say

A gas main exploded in central Arkansas late Thursday night and the surrounding area was being evacuated, authorities said.

Sgt. John Schroeder with the Garland County sheriff’s office said that a call of a possible explosion came in to the agency around 11 p.m. The explosion happened between East Glazypeau Road and East Goat Hill Road off of Arkansas 7 North in Hot Springs Village, officials said.

Schroeder said that although a gas main exploded in the county, there was no fire shortly after midnight Friday.

State, federal and local agencies were evacuating the surrounding area, Schroeder said.

Safe rooms for evacuees or people affected by the explosion were open at the Fountain Lake School District and Jessieville School District, the sergeant said.

Schroeder said he didn’t know of any injuries from the blast.