Hepatitis A case found in Northwest Arkansas

Arkansas’ hepatitis A outbreak jumped to Northwest Arkansas within the past two weeks when a case was reported in Washington County, the state Department of Health reported Friday.

Since the outbreak started in February 2018, 335 people are known to have contracted the disease, with most cases occurring in northeast Arkansas.

People who use illegal drugs, are homeless, have recently been incarcerated or have had close contact with hepatitis A are considered at high risk of exposure and are eligible to receive a vaccine at no cost at a Department of Health unit.

The disease affects the liver and is typically spread when a person ingests small amounts of fecal matter.

Although people may feel sick for months, most recover completely and will not have any lasting liver damage, the department said.

