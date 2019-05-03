Arkansas man gets 5 years probation for shooting roommate

A northeast Arkansas man received five years of probation after pleading guilty to shooting his roommate following an apparent dispute over rent money, according to court documents filed this week.

Rosario Vela, 60, of Jonesboro pleaded guilty to first-degree battery charges Wednesday in Craighead County.

Authorities alleged Vela shot his roommate, Donald Hampton, who had been staying at his home in the 1400 block of West Huntington Avenue before he attacked Vela on Nov. 11.

Documents filed in the case said Hampton became angry and moved toward Vela before the 60-year-old fired a warning shot, followed by another that hit Hampton.

Vela told police he earlier saw his roommate with a knife and wasn’t sure if the man still had it, the affidavit said.

The argument apparently stemmed from a disagreement about Hampton’s rent and an eviction letter Vela had sent him, authorities said.

Vela served 120 days in county jail ahead of the plea agreement with prosecutors. Along with probation, a judge ordered him to pay fines and court fees.