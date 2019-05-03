Arkansas beats Kentucky for 8th straight conference win

Arkansas pitcher Isaiah Campbell (55) delivers against Alabama during an NCAA college baseball game in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Friday, March 22, 2019. (Gary Cosby Jr./The Tuscaloosa News via AP)

Arkansas scored five runs over the first two innings, then rode a strong pitching effort to a 5-2 victory at Kentucky on Friday.

The No. 6 Razorbacks (36-11, 16-6 SEC) won their fifth straight game overall and their eighth consecutive conference game to maintain a two-game lead atop the SEC West. Arkansas entered the day in a tie with Vanderbilt for the overall lead in the league.

The Razorbacks scored four runs in the first inning when the first four batters reached on three base hits and a throwing error by Kentucky starting pitcher Jimmy Ramsey. Dominic Fletcher had a two-run single, Matt Goodheart scored on a passed ball and Jacob Nesbit had a fielder's choice in the inning to put Arkansas ahead 4-0.

Casey Martin hit an inside-the-park home run in the fifth inning to put the Razorbacks ahead 5-0. Martin lined a Ramsey pitch off the wall in center field, and scored when center fielder Cam Hill ran into the wall and was slow to retrieve the ball.

It was Martin's third inside-the-park homer of the season and second in as many games. He has 11 home runs this season.

"It's hard to hit one in a career, much less two in one week," Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said. "He hit the ball really hard, the outfielder went back, the ball hit high off the fence. Once it shot by him...he was already almost to second base. We knew he had a really good opportunity to do it.

"He's a special player because he's got really good speed, really good power and he can beat you in a lot of ways. It was big-time that he hustled like he did out of the box. A lot of guys might have thought it was out of the park."

Martin's home run sent Kentucky to the bullpen after Ramsey recorded only four outs. Four Kentucky relievers combined to throw 7 2/3 scoreless innings.

The Razorbacks stranded 10 base runners, including six in scoring position.

"When you put up a big inning in the first, it's always concerning to me," Van Horn said. "Sometimes it's better two score one or two...and then have a big inning later in the game. Sometimes maybe they relax a little too much.

"I think in this case we hit some balls hard, hit the ball to the wall a couple of times - a couple of nice plays by their team. I just think they pitched us better. Give them credit for shutting us down a little bit later in the game."

Arkansas starter Isaiah Campbell allowed one run in seven innings to earn his eighth win. Campbell struck out six batters and allowed five hits.

Campbell didn't issue any walks and improved his strikeout-to-walk ratio to 6.7 in 78 innings. He lowered his ERA to 2.54.

"It's been big for our team, big for our bullpen knowing that we can go out on the first game of a weekend series - whether it's a Thursday or a Friday - and usually get five-plus innings out of him," Van Horn said. "He's pretty consistent. He's made a jump this year with his command and his mound presence.

"Even in some games we've lost to open the series, he's usually given us a chance to get pretty good into the game."

Kentucky (22-23, 5-17) scored its only run against Campbell in the fourth inning when Coltyn Kessler tripled with two outs. Arkansas right fielder Heston Kjerstad lost Kessler's fly ball in the sky and it landed at the base of the wall.

Arkansas reliever Kevin Kopps loaded the bases on two walks and a single in the eighth inning without recording an out. Kentucky scored on Elliott Curtis' RBI groundout to pull within 5-2.

Arkansas closer Matt Cronin walked a batter with one out, but recorded consecutive strikeouts of Kessler and Jaren Shelby to strand the bases loaded.

Cronin also worked around a one-out walk in the ninth to record his 10th save. Cronin struck out four batters.

"(Kopps) just didn't have his stuff and we had to use our closer for two innings," Van Horn said, "but bottom line, it gave us a chance to win the game. Cronin did a nice job finishing."

Arkansas' eight- and nine-hole hitters, Casey Opitz and Christian Franklin, had three hits apiece. Martin finished with two hits.

The teams are scheduled to play the second game of the series Saturday at 1 p.m., Central, weather permitting. There is a 70 percent chance of thunderstorms in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday afternoon.

If the Razorbacks win, it will be Van Horn's 1,000th victory in 25 seasons as a Division I head coach.

EARLIER

Arkansas 5, Kentucky 2 - Final

Matt Cronin struck out T.J. Collett for the second out, then leadoff hitter Ryan Johnson grounded out to first base to end the game, stranding one base runner. Kentucky stranded eight tonight.

Cronin recorded his 10th save of the season.

The Razorbacks improved to 36-11 overall and 16-6 in SEC play to remain two games ahead of the pack in the SEC West, and, for the time being, one-half game ahead of Vanderbilt in the overall conference race. Arkansas has won five straight games overall and eight straight games in conference play.

We'll have more soon at WholeHogSports.com.

Arkansas 5, Kentucky 2 - Bottom 9th Inning

Cam Hill drew a walk at the end of an eight-pitch at-bat to give Kentucky a one-out base runner. Matt Cronin has walked two of the six batters he has faced tonight.

Arkansas 5, Kentucky 2 - Middle 9th Inning

Matt Goodheart drew a leadoff walk, but pinch runner Curtis Washington couldn't advance past second base, where he reached with a two-out steal.

Heston Kjerstad nearly hit a one-out home run, but it landed short at the warning track in right-center field. Jack Kenley struck out on a 2-2 slider to end the top of the inning.

Arkansas has stranded 10.

Matt Cronin will come back out to pitch the bottom of the ninth, looking for his 10th save.

Arkansas 5, Kentucky 2 - End 8th Inning

Matt Cronin struck out Coltyn Kessler and Jaren Shelby - both looking - to strand the bases loaded. Kessler took three straight pitches, while Shelby looked at a 1-2 fastball.

Cronin threw 18 pitches in the inning, but he'll be asked to pitch the ninth.

Arkansas 5, Kentucky 2 - Bottom 8th Inning

Matt Cronin got Elliott Curtis to ground out for the first out of the inning. Jacob Nesbit forced out a runner at third but was just a step slow trying to turn a double play. That forced home the first run.

Cronin followed with a walk of Austin Schultz, who took a 3-2 pitch low. The bases are loaded again with one out and the go-ahead run is at the plate.

Arkansas 5, Kentucky 1 - Bottom 8th Inning

The Razorbacks are in some trouble in the eighth inning after Kevin Kopps allowed two walks and a single without recording an out.

Arkansas will turn to Matt Cronin, looking for a six-out save. He inherits the bases loaded and the Wildcats' 3-4-5 hitters due up.

Arkansas 5, Kentucky 1 - Middle 8th Inning

Arkansas stranded two more in scoring position in the eighth inning when Casey Martin was out at first on a bang-bang play. The call was upheld via replay. The Razorbacks have stranded nine runners, including six in scoring position.

Casey Opitz and Christian Franklin had consecutive one-out singles, and both advanced on a close play at first for Trevor Ezell. The shortstop, Austin Schultz was playing closer to the plate, which helped him get Martin at first base.

Isaiah Campbell will give way to Kevin Kopps in the eighth inning. The final line for Campbell: 7 innings, 1 run, 5 hits, 0 walks, 6 strikeouts. He is in line for his eighth win.

Arkansas 5, Kentucky 1 - End 7th Inning

A base-running mistake got Isaiah Campbell off the ropes in the seventh after he had allowed consecutive base hits with two outs.

Dalton Reed had the first of the two UK singles, but was thrown out at third base trying to advance on a ball in dirt in front of Casey Opitz. Opitz threw him out at third.

Campbell was cruising along before allowing those hits - his fourth and fifth of the game. He has thrown 104 pitches, so he might not come back for another inning.

Arkansas 5, Kentucky 1 - Middle 7th Inning

Heston Kjerstad drew a five-pitch walk with two outs in the inning. Dominic Fletcher flied out to strand him at first base.

Braxton Cottongame, like Trip Lockhart before him, has pitched well out of the Kentucky bullpen. He had two strikeouts in that inning.

Arkansas 5, Kentucky 1 - End 6th Inning

Isaiah Campbell sat down Kentucky in order in the sixth. He has thrown just 83 pitches and, similar to some of his other outings this year, has started to pitch more to contact in the late innings. He has only thrown 22 pitches in the past two innings.

Arkansas 5, Kentucky 1 - Middle 6th Inning

The Razorbacks haven't scored since the second inning, but it hasn't been for a lack of opportunities.

Christian Franklin singled to lead off the sixth inning - his second hit - but he was out on a weird double play when Trevor Ezell popped up on a bunt attempt and the first baseman caught it. Franklin was running toward second, then turned back too late and was out on the play.

Kentucky made a pitching change prior to the inning, taking out Trip Lockhart after 3 2/3 scoreless innings. The new UK pitcher is left hander Braxton Cottongame.

Arkansas 5, Kentucky 1 - End 5th Inning

Isaiah Campbell gave up a one-out double, but he pitched his fourth scoreless inning in the fifth. He hasn't been overpowering, but he is putting together another quality outing for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas 5, Kentucky 1 - Middle 5th Inning

Heston Kjerstad ran Arkansas out of a bases-loaded opportunity in the top of the fifth inning. Casey Opitz reached on a hit deep in the hole between shortstop and third base, but Kjerstad tried to score from second base and was caught by the catcher in a rundown.

Kjerstad reached with a one-out double and Jack Kenley was hit by a pitch for the second time. The Razorbacks have stranded six runners tonight.

Trip Lockhart has thrown 3 2/3 scoreless innings in relief for Kentucky.

Arkansas 5, Kentucky 1 - End 4th Inning

Coltyn Kessler got an RBI triple with two outs in the inning when Heston Kjerstad lost a ball in the lights, similar to what happened to Dominic Fletcher around this time last week against Tennessee. Kessler's sky-high hit landed at the base of the wall in right field and scored Austin Schultz from first base.

Schultz reached on a fielder's choice after Isaiah Campbell hit Elliott Curtis with a pitch with one out in the inning.

Campbell has otherwise been great tonight. He retired 10 in a row before the hit batsman and has allowed just two hits. He has four strikeouts and his pitch count is at 61.

Arkansas 5, Kentucky 0 - Middle 4th Inning

Matt Goodheart struck out to end the top of the fourth inning and strand Christian Franklin at second base. The Razorbacks have stranded four tonight - all in scoring position. Franklin singled to lead off the inning.

Isaiah Campbell had another 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the third. He has retired nine straight batters and has three strikeouts.

Arkansas 5, Kentucky 0 - Middle 3rd Inning

Arkansas went three up, three down for the first time in the third inning. Jack Kenley struck out before Jacob Nesbit and Casey Opitz had consecutive groundouts.

Kentucky reliever Trip Lockhart has retired all five batters he has faced.

Arkansas 5, Kentucky 0 - End 2nd Inning

Isaiah Campbell just had a quick, 11-pitch second inning. Campbell struck out Dalton Reed on a nasty 1-2 splitter to end the inning.

Arkansas 5, Kentucky 0 - Middle 2nd Inning

Matt Goodheart doubled to send Kentucky to the bullpen, but reliever Trip Lockhart retired Dominic Fletcher and Heston Kjerstad to strand Goodheart at second base. The Razorbacks have left three on base, all in scoring position.

The final line of UK starter Jimmy Ramsey: 1 1/3 innings, 5 runs (2 earned), 6 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 HBP. He is in line for his fifth loss.

Arkansas 5, Kentucky 0 - Top 2nd Inning

Casey Martin has two inside-the-park home runs in two games. His one-out homer in the second inning bounced off the wall in center field. Cam Hill jumped at the fence and by the time he picked up the ball, Martin was rounding third.

That is Martin's third inside-the-park homer this season and his 11th overall. It is also the first inside-the-park home run at Kentucky Proud Park.

Arkansas 4, Kentucky 0 - End 1st Inning

Ryan Johnson singled to lead off the Kentucky first and advanced to second base on a long fly ball to right field, but he was stranded there by Isaiah Campbell, who struck out Austin Schultz to end the inning.

Schultz swung through a 3-2 changeup. Campbell threw 17 pitches.

Arkansas 4, Kentucky 0 - Middle 1st Inning

Christian Franklin did not look very good chasing three off-speed pitches in four deliveries by Jimmy Ramsey. He struck out and the Razorbacks stranded two in scoring position.

Arkansas batted for 25 minutes in the first inning. Ramsey threw 33 pitches.

Arkansas 4, Kentucky 0 - Top 1st Inning

Dominic Fletcher advanced to second on a passed ball, to third on a groundout and scored on a fielder's choice RBI by Jacob Nesbit.

Arkansas 3, Kentucky 0 - Top 1st Inning

The Razorbacks couldn't have asked for a better start. The first four hitters reached on three hits and a throwing error by the pitcher. Two scored on Dominic Fletcher's RBI single to right field. Matt Goodheart came home on a passed ball.

Trevor Ezell doubled to lead off the game, Casey Martin followed with an infield single and Goodheart reached on what should have been a double play, but Jimmy Ramsey's throw to second base brought the fielder off the bag.

Pregame

The rain has pushed through Lexington and it appears Arkansas and Kentucky will be able to play this evening. It is 72 degrees and cloudy at Kentucky Proud Park.

Arkansas gets Matt Goodheart back in the lineup tonight after he missed the previous three games with a shoulder injury. Goodheart, who bats .385, will bat third between Casey Martin and Dominic Fletcher. Heston Kjerstad will bat fifth.

The Razorbacks appear to have an advantage on the mound tonight. Isaiah Campbell (7-1, 2.66 ERA) faces Kentucky right hander Jimmy Ramsey (2-4, 7.29 ERA). The Wildcats hold their best pitcher, lefy Zack Thompson, for Game 2.

Arkansas is 7-5 in road games this season. Kentucky is 13-10 at home.