New nature center in Springdale gets $980,000 grant

SPRINGDALE — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has received a nearly $1 million grant to help pay for the state's newest nature center now under construction in northwest Arkansas.

The $980,000 grant from the Walton Family Foundation was announced Thursday for the new facility in Springdale. The center is located east of Interstate 49, and will include an outdoor archery range, a northern bobwhite education pavilion, walking and biking trails, as well as exhibits featuring the wildlife of the Ozarks.

Construction on the center began in December and it's expected to open in October 2020.

The Game and Fish Commission also has nature centers in Fort Smith, Jonesboro, Little Rock and Pine Bluff.