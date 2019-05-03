Three tornadoes confirmed in Arkansas, including Little Rock's first since 2011

An 18-wheeler overturned Thursday in Little Rock. - Photo by Staton Breidenthal

A tornado that touched down in Little Rock on Thursday afternoon was one of at least three in the state as a surge of strong storms swept through, and weather officials said the total may rise as more damage is surveyed.

The National Weather Service said initial reports of the damage in southwest Little Rock indicated an EF-1 tornado, which is capable of producing winds up to 110 mph. It reportedly formed around 12:40 p.m. near Interstates 30 and 430.

Two EF-0 tornadoes – the lowest in intensity – have also been confirmed north of Sherwood and west of Cabot in Pulaski County. Crews were still checking multiple locations and may register other tornados that hit the area, officials said.

It’s the first time since 2011 that a tornado formed in Little Rock, according to weather officials.

Thursday’s storms uprooted trees, damaged property and flooded roads, but emergency officials and cities in central Arkansas reported no immediate injuries.

Forecasters mainly expected heavy rain Thursday, but the system that moved through central Arkansas sprouted small and short-lived tornados.

Those systems act similar to small hurricanes, making it difficult to track and predict tornadoes that spawn, weather officials said.

"They’re usually really weak tornadoes and they don’t stay on the ground very long,” said weather service Meteorologist Heather Cross.

Crews were checking several areas Friday morning to see if other tornadoes hit the area, including another area in southwest Little Rock, Cross said.

“I expect [the number] to change,” she said, saying it could be "quite" larger.

Preliminary reports on the weather agency's site list eight reports of tornados, but not all have been confirmed.

High winds overturned at least three 18-wheelers near Interstate 30 and Interstate 430 around a truck driving training school. One overturned commercial truck tipped over on I-30 and bringing traffic to a crawl.

Crews clean up storm damage in the 2800 block of Kellogg Acres Road near Sherwood on Friday.

Much of the metro area was under a severe thunderstorm warning at the time, but emergency sirens didn’t sound off in Little Rock.

Sirens went off in North Little Rock after officials confirmed the tornado near Gibson, Cross said.

Forecasters predict rain to move through the area Friday afternoon, but they don’t anticipate severe weather.

The rain is supposed to last into Saturday, but conditions will likely be dry for Sunday and Monday, Cross said.