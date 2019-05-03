Older horses' competitiveness portends close Oaklawn Mile

HOT SPRINGS -- Morning-line odds for the final stakes race for older horses during this meeting at Oaklawn Park reflect the competitiveness of similar two-turn races throughout the 2019 season.

Pioneer Spirit, trained by Brad Cox, is the 3-1 program favorite in the inaugural running of the $250,000 Oaklawn Mile for horses 4 years old and up, the ninth of 10 races on Oaklawn's card today. Post time is scheduled for 4:50 p.m.

The 2019 Oaklawn season ends Saturday.

Listed as the 4-1 morning-line second choices are Fight On, Snapper Sinclair and Exclamation Point.

"It will be a tough race," said Mac Robertson, trainer of Malibu Max, listed at 10-1 in the field of 11. "They're all tough at Oaklawn."

That is particularly true for races of this sort. There were a total of 1¾ lengths between the top five in the $350,000, 1-1/16-mile Essex Handicap on March 16; 1 length covered the top five in the Grade II, $750,000 Oaklawn Handicap on April 13; and there was a nose between Into Mischief and Casino Star in the $150,000, 1 1/16-mile Fifth Season Stakes on April 14.

Pioneer Spirit, by Malibu Moon, led through 6 furlongs on a sloppy track in the Oaklawn Handicap before he finished third, half a length behind the winner.

"He's doing real well right now," said Steve Landers, the owner of Pioneer Spirit. "He's in good form. He tries hard. There are a lot of good horses in the race. It'll just be who has the better day."

Cox also trains Exclamation Point, a 4-year-old son of Concord Point who won a 1-mile race against seven other optional claimers on a sloppy track at Oaklawn on April 7. Cox said he considered running Pioneer Spirit and Exclamation Point in today's Grade II, $400,000 Alysheba Stakes at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

"It's a touch quick back for Pioneer Spirit," Cox said. "That's a little bit of a concern, but beyond this race and the Alysheba, I just didn't have a lot of options. I figured, 'Let him run out of his own stall.' He's doing well. [It was] kind of the same thing with Exclamation Point. He does have another week. He likes the track here. He's a tough horse."

Heavy rainfall through the morning and early afternoon left a sloppy track through all nine races at Oaklawn on Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, there is a 68% chance of rain in Hot Springs this afternoon.

"We can run on any track, so that doesn't matter all that much," Landers said. "There's a lot of talent in the race, so it's just going to be who can get the best out, who can get the fractions right. It's just a horse race, and so much stuff can happen."

Luis Saez and Ricardo Santana Jr. have ridden Pioneer Spirit in his past two races, but both are set to ride at Churchill today. Cox has turned to Colby Hernandez as the rider for Pioneer Spirit in the Oaklawn Mile.

"Colby's a good rider," Cox said. "He's ridden for us before, and he's done a good job for us."

Oaklawn President Louis Cella gave credit to Pat Pope, Oaklawn's racing secretary, for the Oaklawn Mile and Saturday's $300,000, 1-1/8-mile Oaklawn Invitational for 3-year-old horses Saturday.

"When we first came up with the idea of extending our dates, it was Pat who said, 'Let's get an invitational. Let's get the Oaklawn Mile,' '' Cella said. "We know where those kinds of races are being run this time of year, and he said, 'We'll be very competitive,' and he is absolutely correct."

Rick Lee’s analysis

9 The Oaklawn Mile. Purse $250,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds

and up

**PIONEER SPIRIT was beaten less than a length in the Grade II Oaklawn Handicap, and the classy veteran typically runs his race over any kind of surface.

FIGHT ON has won consecutive wet-track races, including a determined win in the Fifth Season. He drew inside and should get a good pace setup.

EXULTING won a stake this winter at Aqueduct, and he brings competitive Beyer figures from New York. He has won three of seven races on a wet surface.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Pioneer Spirit Hernandez Cox 3-1

2 Fight On Cohen O’Neill 4-1

3 Exulting Eramia Maker 8-1

6 Exclamation Point Elliott Cox 4-1

4 Snapper Sinclair Vazquez Asmussen 4-1

7 Malibu Max Loveberry Robertson 10-1

9 Gato Guapo Mojica Diodoro 15-1

1 Lenstar Borel Zito 15-1

5 Colonelsdarktemper Bridgmohan Fires 15-1

11 Matrooh WDe La Cruz Contreras 20-1

10 Secret House Quinonez Milligan 30-1

