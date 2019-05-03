Outlaws ready to take on Ditch

The World of Outlaws sprint car series will return to one of the sport's historical tracks tonight when it visits Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis.

Three-time Outlaws champion Sammy Swindell, 1989 champ Bobby Davis Jr., Jeff Swindell and Jason Sides are just some of the former or current Outlaws regulars who began their careers racing on the gumbo quarter-mile oval known as "The Ditch."

Brad Sweet of Grass Valley, Calif., enters the event as the series points leader, holding an eight-point lead over Donny Schatz of Fargo, N.D. Schatz has won 10 Outlaws championships over the past 13 seasons, including the past five. Rounding out the top five in the standings are Daryn Pittman of Owasso, Okla., David Gravel of Watertown, Conn., and Carson Macedo of LeMoore, Calif.

The pit gates open at 2 p.m. and the grandstands open at 5 p.m. for tonight's $10,000-to-win event. Hot laps and time trials begin at 6 p.m., with qualifying heat races slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. Grandstand admission is $35, and pit passes cost $40.

Sports on 05/03/2019