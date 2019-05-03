Pelosi, panel rankled over AG's actions

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y. (seated), waits to start a hearing Thursday on the report from special counsel Robert Mueller without Attorney General William Barr, who failed to show up as a witness.

WASHINGTON -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused Attorney General William Barr of lying to Congress and the Judiciary Committee threatened to hold him in contempt if he did not promptly hand over a complete version of Robert Mueller's report.

The escalation between the legislative and executive branches of government came a day after Barr mounted a defense in the Senate.

The Justice Department ignored a Wednesday deadline to provide an unredacted version of the report by the special counsel and the investigative materials used to compile it. Then, on Thursday morning, Barr failed to appear at a House hearing on Mueller's findings because of a dispute over who would be allowed to ask him questions.

But it was a newly revealed letter from Mueller to the attorney general that most provoked Pelosi's ire.

"He lied to Congress," Pelosi said during a news conference. "The attorney general of the United States of America was not telling the truth to the Congress of the United States. That's a crime."

Pelosi's accusation stemmed from a response from Barr during a congressional hearing last month. At the time, Barr said he was not aware of any concerns that Mueller's team might have expressed about a four-page summary he wrote regarding Mueller's findings in an investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

That appeared to contradict the letter Mueller wrote to Barr on March 27 raising concerns that Barr's summary "did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance" of the investigation.

Asked whether Barr should be jailed for lying to Congress, Pelosi replied: "There's a process involved here."

Republicans rallied around Barr and rejected Democrats' accusations that he had perjured himself.

"I do not believe Attorney General Barr lied," said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. "I believe he's been very transparent in all of this."

Kerri Kupec, a Justice Department representative, called Pelosi's statement "reckless, irresponsible and false."

The calls for Barr to be held in contempt of Congress stem from the Justice Department's decision not to honor the House Judiciary Committee's subpoena for Mueller's report without redactions and all the evidence his investigators collected. In a letter to lawmakers, the department said that sharing the information would put the integrity of its investigations at risk.

But Democrats were not ready to accept that answer.

Convening in a nearly empty hearing room, the Judiciary Committee's chairman, Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, called on Republicans to join Democrats in standing up for the rights of Congress against an administration that he said was systematically thwarting its constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the executive branch.

But mostly he trained his ire at the attorney general, who had objected to Nadler's insistence that staff lawyers be allowed to ask questions at the hearing.

"We will have no choice but to move quickly to hold the attorney general in contempt if he stalls or fails to negotiate in good faith," Nadler said. "But the attorney general must make a choice. Every one of us must make the same choice. That choice is now an obligation of our office. The choice is simple: We can stand up to this president in defense of the country and the Constitution we love, or we can let the moment pass us by."

Nadler said he would give Barr "one or two more days" to produce the full Mueller report before initiating contempt proceedings. Committee Democrats were preparing to make the Justice Department a formal counteroffer and still hoped to stave off another escalation of hostilities.

Democrats are also trying to secure testimony from Mueller. Nadler said Wednesday that they were hoping to hold a hearing with him on May 15 but were still "seeking to firm up the date" with the Justice Department.

Democrats are not the only ones unhappy with how the nearly two-year special counsel investigation is coming to a close. In a letter dated April 19 but released Thursday, a top White House lawyer, Emmet Flood, complained to Barr that the special counsel had violated the regulations governing his appointment by failing to reach a prosecutorial decision on obstruction of justice and handing over a 182-page discussion of evidence he called "part 'truth commission' report, part law school exam paper."

Flood accused unnamed officials of "a campaign of illegal leaks" to damage the president, and said the former FBI Director James Comey, who went unnamed, had talked to reporters about his encounters with Trump to engineer the appointment of a special counsel.

"That the head of our country's top law enforcement agency has actually done so to the president of the United States should frighten every friend of individual liberty," Flood wrote.

Flood cautioned the attorney general that despite choosing not to exert executive privilege over material contained in the report, the president maintained the right to conceal raw evidence collected by the special counsel and to block witnesses from appearing before Congress.

Trump has vowed to battle "all of the subpoenas" as multiple committees have sought to speak with administration officials or obtain documents relevant to his policies and finances.

Trump signaled Thursday that he would not allow aides, including former White House counsel Donald McGahn, to testify before Congress, telling Fox News: "They've testified for many hours, all of them. I would say, it's done."

He insisted he provided "total transparency" to Mueller, and said Democrats "shouldn't be looking anymore. It's done."

CONVENED 10 MINUTES

In the Judiciary hearing room Thursday, the committee convened for only about 10 minutes. Before the hearing began, Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., munched on Kentucky Fried Chicken on the dais as news cameras clicked.

Officially, Barr refused to show up for the Judiciary Committee hearing because Democrats had insisted that he sit for questioning from Democratic and Republican staff lawyers. In a statement Wednesday, Kupec called Democrats' demands "unprecedented and unnecessary." She said Barr would be happy to testify if Democrats would drop that demand.

Cohen was not having it: "Chicken Barr should have shown up today and answered questions," he told reporters. "An attorney general who's picked for his legal acumen and his abilities would not be fearful of attorneys questioning him for 30 minutes. This man was picked to be Roy Cohn and to be Donald Trump's fixer."

Democrats continued to insist that it was their prerogative to decide how to run their hearings. The short hearing included an empty chair with a place card set for Barr. Democrats placed a prop chicken by Barr's unused microphone.

"He didn't want to come to a chamber where the chairman isn't going to use his gavel to protect him the way that Sen. Lindsey Graham did yesterday," said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., referring to the Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary panel where Barr testified Wednesday.

Rep. Ted Lieu mockingly suggested "I totally understand why he wouldn't come to the committee ... because he admitted before the Senate Judiciary Committee that he hadn't read the evidence."

"I'm thinking he may need to take some time to read the actual evidence before talking about the Mueller report," the California Democrat said, referring to Barr's admission Wednesday that he had not examined the underlying evidence before determining that the president did not obstruct justice.

"The so-called attorney general is abrasive, evasive and unpersuasive," said Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the No. 5 House Democrat and a member of the Judiciary Committee. "He is a disgrace to the office that he currently holds."

Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, the top Republican on the committee, lit into his Democratic colleagues for making "ludicrous" demands and accused the committee's chairman of manufacturing a conflict instead of trying to get at the truth.

"The reason Bill Barr is not here today is because the Democrats decided they did not want him here today," Collins said.

"I think yesterday he proved he's not terrified before anybody," Collins said, noting that Barr testified for about six hours in the Senate.

When Republicans tried to prolong the brief session with parliamentary objections, Nadler gaveled out, cut the microphones, and walked out of the hearing room.

Information for this article was contributed by Nicholas Fandos of The New York Times; by Chris Megerian, Jennifer Haberkorn and Sarah D. Wire of the Los Angeles Times; by Rachael Bade, John Wagner, Mike DeBonis and Devlin Barrett of The Washington Post; and by Mary Clare Jalonick, Jonathan Lemire, Alan Fram, Michael Balsamo, Eric Tucker, Laurie Kellman, Jill Colvin and Padmananda Rama of The Associated Press.

Photo by AP/J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE

Attorney General William Barr appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee to face lawmakers' questions for the first time since releasing special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

Photo by AP/ANDREW HARNIK

A congressional aide removes water bottles from a witness table Thursday after Attorney General William Barr did not appear before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill.

