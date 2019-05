In this week's WholeHog Baseball Podcast, Aaron Fitt of D1Baseball.com talks about the Razorbacks' postseason hopes and the SEC race over the final three weeks of the regular season.

Plus some thoughts from Dave Van Horn on playing at Kentucky's new $50 million stadium and a look back at last week's series sweep of Tennessee.

