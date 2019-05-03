PREP SOFTBALL West best in clinching league title

NWA Democrat-Gazette/CHARLIE KAIJO Bentonville West High School Emma Wood (5) throws a pitch during a softball game, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Bentonville West in Centerton.

CENTERTON --Bentonville West lost a pair of starters to injuries during Thursday's 6A-West Conference softball game against rival Bentonville High.

But perseverance paid off for the Lady Wolverines as they took advantage of a Lady Tiger error to rally for the 5-3 victory and claim the regular-season conference title.

West (22-3, 13-1 6A-West) helped Bentonville claim a 3-2 advantage thanks to a two-out error in the third inning, but the Lady Tigers returned the favor fifth and it turned out to be the difference in the game.

Sydney Sneed led off the big fifth with a single, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and later scored when Bentonville third baseman McKenzie Vaughn's throw went wide of first with two outs to tie the game at 3.

After Hallie Wacaser was intentionally walked to load the bases, Honesty Holt came through with her second two-run single of the day for a 5-3 West lead it would not relinquish.

Bentonville West coach Anthony Cantrell couldn't have been prouder of his team. The Lady Wolverines claimed the conference title, swept their crosstown rivals and did it despite having starting catcher Ryen Rassi and second baseman Alyssa Cordell go down with injuries in the first three innings.

"That's a heavyweight fight right there," Cantrell said. "They are the three-time defending 7A state champs and until somebody beats them they still are. We battled through some adversity tonight and came out on top.

"Honesty had a great night. That's the kind of kid she is. She's an all-state kid that's been moved around a little bit, who's taken advantage of what she's supposed to do. We're very proud. It's a proud moment for our program."

Rassi and pitcher Emma Wood collided going after a bunt in the third inning, while Cordell appeared to twist her knee while going after a pop-up near the right-field line in the top of the first inning.

Wood settled down to pitch well after giving up hits to the first three batters of the game. She allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits over seven innings of work. Wood struck out two and walked one.

lan Jenna Wildeman tripled and scored twice for the Lady Tigers, while

Lady Tigers coach Kent Early credited West for taking advantage of his team's mistake.

"We had a chance to get out of an inning and we didn't," Early said. "They put themselves in position to score on that error."

Bentonville (17-7, 11-2) has work left to do though. The Lady Tigers have a make-up game against Rogers High at Veterans Park scheduled for today. The winner of that game earns the No. 2 seed, while the loser will be the third seed from the conference.

"It's a sign of maturity if our kids are going to turn around and battle back," Early said. "And they have all year long. So barring weather, we're gonna be back and ready to play."

Bentonville West 5, Bentonville High 3

Bentonville^201^000^0^--^3^4^2

Bentonville West^200^030^x^--^5^5^2

Cochran and Carter; Wood and Rassi, Randolph (4). W-Wood. L-Cochran. HRs-None.

Rogers High 15, Rogers Heritage 1

Emma Kate Jackon went 4-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs to lead the Lady Mounties to a big win over their crosstown rivals.

Cassie Gonzalez, Journee Zito and Madison Heinle had three hits each. Heinle and Zito drove in three runs each.

Kaylan Melvin picked up the win in the circle, allowing a run on two hits over five innings of work. She struck out four and did not walk a batter.

Van Buren 10, Springdale High 0

Brook Fancher went 3-for-3, drove in two runs and scored twice to lead the Lady Pointers to the win.

Cali Jones also went 2-for-2, while Ashlynn Gipson drove in three runs for Van Buren. Richelle Stacy pitched the three-inning no-hitter.

Fayetteville 11, Springdale Har-Ber 8

The Lady Purple Bulldogs shook off an early deficit to earn the 6A-West Conference win.

Har-Ber scored five runs in the top of the first inning, but Fayetteville roared back for the win.

Karlee Stonesifer drove in three runs and picked up the win in relief for Fayetteville. She allowed three runs on six hits over the final five innings.

NWA Democrat-Gazette/CHARLIE KAIJO Bentonville West High School catcher Sydney Sneed (25) reacts after a score during a softball game, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Bentonville West in Centerton.

