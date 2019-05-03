Razorbacks to host five this weekend

University of Arkansas Coach Chad Morris and his staff will host five players for official visits in hopes of adding to their six commitments for the 2020 class.

Tight end Brandon Frazier, 6-6, 240 pounds, of McKinney (Texas) North arrived in Fayetteville on Thursday for the start of his official visit and will leave Saturday morning.

Cornerback Jahari Rogers, 6-0, 168, of Arlington, Texas; offensive lineman Garrett Hayes, 6-5, 280, of Athens, Texas; receiver Savion Williams, 6-5, 180, of Marshall, Texas; and Minnesota linebacker commitment Juwan Mitchell, 6-2, 230, of Butler Community College in Kansas will arrive today.

Frazier, who has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Nebraska, Minnesota, Texas Tech and others, will make his fifth trip to Fayetteville as a recruit.

He's focusing on spending time with guys that could be his future teammates.

"Just getting around the players a little bit more because that's rolling into my final decision," Frazier said. "Seeing kind of how they're like."

There are numerous reasons for his multiple trips to Fayetteville.

"Just the new vibe from the coaches and the conference they're in and how they use the tight end," Frazier said. "I want to play for a school that I can play early on and have an impact, whether that's in the passing or blocking game. Just the connection with the coaches, too. I really like all those guys up there."

Frazier said he's been talking to Morris, offensive coordinator Joe Craddock, tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr., and offensive analyst and assistant tight ends coach Will Bryant leading up to the visit.

"Just how much of a perfect fit I am and what all I bring to the table at my position and how I'm different from other tight ends," Frazier said about his feedback from the coaches.

Frazier said a commitment during the visit is unlikely because he'll probably announce his college decision this summer.

"I'm at least going to take another official," Frazier said. "I'm going to Baylor and maybe [Texas] Tech, too. But after I make my round trip, I'll make my decision. I think I'm going to stop by every other school one more time before I commit."

Frazier has a 3.65 grade-point average and has plans to major in business.

The SEC once again dominated the NFL Draft, having the most draftees last week for the 13th consecutive year and the most picks ever with 64. Frazier said the SEC's dominance in the draft is attractive.

"Oh yeah, definitely I've seen that on Twitter a lot," he said. "It does prove the conference puts the most players in the league, and that's always a plus, too."

Mitchell is expected to be a December graduate and will enroll in his new school in January. He's looking forward to his trip to Fayetteville

"I'm coming in open-minded just like I do anywhere else," he said.

Mitchell mentioned his visit to Arkansas on Twitter and soon was bombarded with comments from Razorback fans.

"It means so much to know that people want to see you play for their state football team," Mitchell said.

Vanover to visit

Former Baptist Prep and California center Connor Vanover plans to officially visit Arkansas and Coach Eric Musselman on May 9-10.

Vanover, 7-3, 225 pounds, signed with the Bears in 2018 out of Findlay Prep in Nevada and averaged 6.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1 blocked shot in 16.4 minutes as a freshman. He shot 45 percent from the field and 32 percent from beyond the three-point line.

Vanover is expected to visit Vanderbilt on Tuesday and Wednesday, then visit Fayetteville.

ESPN rated Vanover a three-star prospect and the No. 43 center in the nation as a senior. He played at Baptist Prep for three seasons before attending Findlay Prep. He recorded more than 1,000 points, 700 rebounds and 300 blocks with the Eagles

He's expected to decide among staying at California or transferring to Arkansas or Vanderbilt in later this month. Vanover would have to sit out next season unless given a waiver by the NCAA.

The basketball team is not expected to host any visitors this weekend.

