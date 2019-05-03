Renowned chassis-builder dies at 60

Greenbrier's Joe Garrison, who became one of the nation's top dirt-racing chassis manufacturers, died Wednesday evening in Conway after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 60.

From humble beginnings in a two-car garage at his home in Greenbrier, Garrison's GRT Race Cars was soon building late models and modifieds for some of the top drivers in dirt racing. Innovations and improvements in chassis design developed at GRT were instrumental in improving the sport and becoming the blueprint for other modern chassis builders.

"I've been a fan of Joe's from the first time I met him," said former NASCAR driver Ken Schrader, who often competed in GRT cars over the years in the dirt portion of his career. "When you run across someone who loves the sport as much as he did, how could you not like him? Obviously it was his business, but Joe loved dirt racing."

By the 1990s, the GRT stable of cars and drivers were the class of dirt late model racing, dominating the touring Hav-A-Tampa Dirt Racing Series and racing throughout the South.

Greenbrier's Jack Sullivan, the four-time defending champion of the Comp Cams Super Dirt Series who is now the series' race director, began working for Garrison at GRT at age 17 sweeping floors.

"He was like a second dad to me," Sullivan said. "I was working at KFC in high school and a buddy bought a race car. We went by GRT, and I said, 'I'd rather work there than here.'

"I did every job there was on the place, and Joe eventually took me racing. From that point, I was two steps behind him everywhere he went."

Driving Garrison's cars and also working daily in the GRT shop, Sullivan learned all he could about the sport. In 2009-14, he drove the famed GRT house car.

"But Joe was very demanding," Sullivan said. "If you got your feelings hurt easy, you couldn't last. He was going to tell you what he thought."

Sullivan called the GRTs "the Cadillac of race cars" because of their competitiveness and attention to detail by Garrison and his staff.

"He and Skip Arp came up with the 'shock behind' design, and that changed the world," Sullivan said. "Every chassis-builder still uses it. There are a lot of things being used that were developed right there in little Greenbrier, Arkansas."

Garrison was inducted into the National Late Model Hall of Fame at Walton, Ky., in 2014. He is survived his wife Katie, who is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., and their 4-year-old daughter Jolie.

Sports on 05/03/2019