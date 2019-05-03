Rick Lee's Oaklawn Parks selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Loopallu in the sixth

BEST BET Strong Arm in the second

LONG SHOT Lynne T in the fourth

THURSDAY'S RESULTS 0-9

MEET 154-510 (30.2%)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $16,000

***DIXIE FEVER won his career debut last season at Oaklawn Park, and he is dropping in class after a competitive return to the races. He posted a sharp subsequent breeze. OUT OF HYDEING appears to be the controlling speed, and the class dropper has a good record on wet tracks. IT IS DEJAVU was a clear winner just two races back, and a poor break compromised his best when racing against the top selection March 24.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Dixie Fever;Vazquez;Asmussen;4-1

3 Out of Hydeing;Bridgmohan;Young;5-2

8 It Is Dejavu;Rocco;Martin;8-1

2 Lifesbeengoodsofar;Lara;Garcia;7-2

1 Reckling;Eramia;Milligan;10-1

5 Hot Item;Cohen;Diodoro;6-1

4 Call Me Richard;Elliott;Matthews;9-2

7 Ameripoint;WDe La Cruz;Hall;15-1

2 Purse $24,500, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

***STRONG ARM contested the pace for 6 furlongs before tiring in a route race at Fair Grounds, but he is back sprinting for the leading stable. He is taking a huge drop in class and recorded a bullet 5-furlong breeze. FOXRUN pressed the pace in a second-place finish at this level, and he has improved in each of his three races. REVERSALOFFORTUNE has finished in-the-money seven times. He was claimed by a winning stable and switches to a leading rider.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

12 Strong Arm;Vazquez;Asmussen;5-1

8 Foxrun;Eramia;Asmussen;4-1

2 Reversaloffortune;Cohen;Diodoro;3-1

6 Baysider;Mojica;Broberg;9-2

10 Marshall Hill;Rocco;Fires;12-1

11 Dontbefoolish;Johnson;Fires;15-1

1 Wicked Gem;Elliott;Gorder;10-1

7 Alex's Heights;Lara;Ortiz;15-1

5 Horsefeathers;WDe La Cruz;Martin;15-1

3 Willie Ever Live;Morales;Martin;20-1

9 Marvelous Thunder;Harr;Cline;20-1

4 Power Serve;Meche;Ives;20-1

3 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $6,250

***ANOTHER ROCKET easily owns the field's fastest Beyer figures. She possesses good early speed and is dropping to win by leading connections. SPUNKY TOWN is dropping to the lowest price of her career, and she is the likely pacesetter. She has not done her best running on wet tracks. BUTTON MUSHROOM was a fast-closing third on a sloppy track April 18, and the pace figures to be fast enough to set up her late run.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Another Rocket;Eramia;Asmussen;9-5

5 Spunky Town;Lara;Smith;5-2

1a Button Mushroom;Loveberry;Hornsby;9-2

1 Lively Spell;Bridgmohan;Mason;9-2

8 Sassy Olivia Ann;Morales;Martin;10-1

4 Fetch's Mon;Rocco;Fires;12-1

9 Pleasure and Glory;Johnson;Petalino;15-1

7 Primary First;Harr;Martin;10-1

6 Trintrin;Meche;Jackson;15-1

3 Blue Mermaid;Quinonez;Williams;10-1

4 Purse $47,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $50,000

**LYNNE T finished fifth in a solid career debut, and she is dropping into a maiden-claimer. She will be treated with Lasix for the first time. TIDDLY moved outside at the top of the stretch in a much-improved second-place finish, and she is strictly the one to beat if she handles wet footing. FIRM ALEXIS has finished in-the-money in all three of her races. She is dropping in class and may be going best inside the final furlong.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Lynne T;Lara;Duncan;10-1

6 Tiddly;Quinonez;Witt;3-1

1 Firm Alexis;Bridgmohan;Mason;7-2

11 Primary Paula;Elliott;McBride;9-2

2 Laneys Love;Cohen;Dixon;6-1

4 Jeweled Crown;Eramia;Turner;8-1

3 Wild Dez;Rocco;Martin;10-1

7 Lil Tater;Harr;Loy;12-1

10 River Goddess;WDe La Cruz;Martin;15-1

5 Portion;Vazquez;Moquett;15-1

8 My Little Spitfire;Borel;Fires;30-1

5 Purse $93,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

**LAKE PONCHATRAIN ships from Charles Town after two strong stake race finishes, and the powerful finisher loves a wet racing surface. COSMIC BURST is a multiple stake winner around two turns, including the 2018 Honeybee at Oaklawn. She is working very well up to her first sprint since September of 2017. ASCOT DAY is moving up a condition after a determined victory, and her natural speed will have her positioned to win entering the stretch.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Lake Ponchatrain;WDe La Cruz;Haynes;3-1

1a Cosmic Burst;Eramia;Von Hemel;5-2

4 Ascot Day;Vazquez;Peitz;6-1

1 Girl Power;Eramia;Von Hemel;5-2

5 Pretty Greeley;Morales;Ortiz;3-1

2 Alex's Bourbon;Cohen;Broberg;5-1

8 Time and Chance;Mojica;Diodoro;10-1

6 Tough Irma;Lara;Contreras;20-1

3 Kai Nalu;Quinonez;Hebert;20-1

6 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

***LOOPALLU has lost a late lead in three second-place finishes at the meeting. He handles a wet track and is too talented to be a maiden for much longer. GOLDEN SCEPTOR has shown versatility in a two-race career, and he represents an Arizona stable having a terrific meeting. AROUND THE DIAL finished sixth in a troubled career debut, and trainer Mac Robertson has a high win percentage with second-time starters.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Loopallu;Elliott;Hartman;2-1

1 Golden Sceptor;Bridgmohan;Lund;6-1

4 Around the Dial;Cohen;Robertson;5-1

5 Justice of War;Vazquez;Asmussen;10-1

10 Power End;Hernandez;Asmussen;6-1

2 Afleet Sniper;Rocco;Pruitt;8-1

6 Noble Egyptian;Mojica;Diodoro;6-1

3 Curlin's On Fire;Quinonez;Duke;15-1

11 Oxxon;Harr;Cline;20-1

7 Classic Road;Eramia;Pish;20-1

8 Impressed;Lara;Mason;30-1

7 Purse $91,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, allowance

**MARZO struck the front too soon in a tough-luck second-place finish. The consistent and sharp two-turn runner may only need a well-timed move from new rider C J Hernandez. COMBATANT is a graded stake-placed colt who has a strong late run, and several front-runners in the field may set the race up for him. HOME RUN TRICK crushed conditioned-claimers by 11-widening lengths, and he is a repeat candidate if able to steal the early lead.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Marzo;Hernandez;Cox;5-2

4 Combatant;Vazquez;Asmussen;3-1

2 Home Run Trick;WDe La Cruz;Martin;3-1

5 Verve's Humor;Morales;Stewart;5-1

1 Meistermind;Bridgmohan;O'Neill;10-1

6 Sonny Smack;Eramia;Von Hemel;20-1

9 Determinant;Cohen;Holthus;20-1

10 Cosmic Hallelujah;Mojica;McKnight;12-1

3 Promising Shoes;Loveberry;Villafranco;20-1

7 Coach Adams;Rocco;Compton;30-1

8 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

**SLICK SILVER was taken back before finishing well to be third best in a return from an eight-month vacation. He certainly benefits from a race over the track and may not have to improve much to win. ZIP YOUR LIP has finished second in a pair of fast maiden races at the meeting, and he has good early speed and wet-track experience. ANNUALIZED is an unraced colt showing a series of good workouts for a stable that wins with first-timers.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Slick Silver;Eramia;Asmussen;5-1

9 Zip Your Lip;Morales;Ortiz;3-1

5 Annualized;Hernandez;Cox;7-2

1 Lost in Limbo;Cohen;Morse;9-2

2 Bruder Bob;Loveberry;Robertson;12-1

3 Beemie Award;Vazquez;Asmussen;12-1

11 Grand Royale;Rocco;Broberg;6-1

7 Lea Ridge;Bridgmohan;Van Meter;15-1

4 Tommytoshort;Lara;Hartman;20-1

6 Freeze Line;Borel;Petalino;20-1

10 J M White Lighting;Rodriguez;Deatherage;30-1

9 The Oaklawn Mile. Purse $250,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up

**PIONEER SPIRIT was beaten less than a length in the Grade II Oaklawn Handicap, and the classy veteran typically runs his race over any kind of surface. FIGHT ON has won consecutive wet-track races, including a determined win in the Fifth Season. He drew inside and should get a good pace setup. EXULTING won a stake this winter at Aqueduct, and he brings competitive Beyer figures from New York. He has won three of seven races on a wet surface.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Pioneer Spirit;Hernandez;Cox;3-1

2 Fight On;Cohen;O'Neill;4-1

3 Exulting;Eramia;Maker;8-1

6 Exclamation Point;Elliott;Cox;4-1

4 Snapper Sinclair;Vazquez;Asmussen;4-1

7 Malibu Max;Loveberry;Robertson;10-1

9 Gato Guapo;Mojica;Diodoro;15-1

1 Lenstar;Borel;Zito;15-1

5 Colonelsdarktemper;Bridgmohan;Fires;15-1

11 Matrooh;WDe La Cruz;Contreras;20-1

10 Secret House;Quinonez;Milligan;30-1

10 Purse $91,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-old fillies, allowance optional claiming

***Q GO GIRL was a winner at this same classification just two races back, and she is adding blinkers after a decent effort in the Purple Martin. KADA finished third behind the top selection as a post-time favorite, but she may have needed the race. She looms as a front-running threat for a stable that may have a big day. SAVVY ALLY scored a game win at this condition in New Orleans, and she ran into a sharp winner (Headland) when finishing third in her local debut.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

11 Q Go Girl;Cohen;Holthus;5-2

8 Kada;Vazquez;Asmussen;7-2

5 Savvy Ally;Loveberry;Robertson;6-1

6 Shaharazad;Eramia;Peitz;8-1

10 Maggie Pie;Hernandez;Asmussen;6-1

9 Bella Falaya;Elliott;Arndt;8-1

4 Caliente Candy;Quinonez;Pish;10-1

3 Ragatagtag;Bridgmohan;Mason;15-1

2 Unique Factor;Borel;Lund;15-1

7 All About Clara;Lara;Dixon;15-1

1 Oochie;Harr;Cline;30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The second race drew a full field of 12, and Strong Arm is a good horse to key in trifecta and superfecta wagers. With a potentially high payoff, spreading out generously in recommended. The third race begins a 50-cent Pick-3, and ANOTHER ROCKET appears a single. The fourth race is competitive and could produce a big number. The fifth race can likely be narrowed down to three mares.

Sports on 05/03/2019