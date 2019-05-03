Sports Roundup

PREP SOCCER
Girls
Rogers Heritage 2, Rogers High 1
Lanee Knight scored on a header a little more than midway through the second half to snap a 1-1 tie and the Lady War Eagles held on for the win over the league leaders and defending state champions.
Brooklynn Ligi scored the first goal for Heritage (12-8, 8-6 6A-West).
The loss denies Rogers (18-3, 12-2) the opportunity to clinch the outright conference title and the top seed in the Class 6A state tournament next week. Bentonville can earn a share of the conference title and clinch that No. 1 seed with a win today at Bentonville West.
Harrison 4, Berryville 0
Harrison jumped out to a 3-0 halftime lead and went on to defeat Berryville and advance to the 4A-West Conference tournament championship.
Grace Martin, Claire Doshier and Kenzie Parker each had a first-half goal for the Lady Goblins (20-3-1). Parker had the assist on Martin's goal, then scored the lone goal in the second half.
Harrison will play Prairie Grove at 5 p.m. for the tournament championship at Berryville.
Boys
Rogers High 3, Rogers Heritage 1
The Mounties secured the No. 2 seed from the 6A-West for the state tournament with a win over their crosstown rivals.
Nelson Rivas put Rogers (13-5-2, 10-4) up 1-0 in the first half. Rivas added a second goal and Sammy Zammeron also had a goal for the Mounties, who won eight of their last nine matches after losing three straight.
Harrison 2, Clarksville 1
Hunter Holtby's goal with 8 minutes left in regulation moved Harrison into the 4A-West Conference tournament championship at Berryville.
Holtby also had the first-half goal for Harrison (16-4-1), but Clarksville also scored for a halftime tie. Rilee Jones recorded 12 saves for the Goblins.
Harrison will play Dardanelle for the tournament title at 7 p.m. today in Berryville.
