Sports Roundup

PREP SOCCER

Girls

Rogers Heritage 2, Rogers High 1

Lanee Knight scored on a header a little more than midway through the second half to snap a 1-1 tie and the Lady War Eagles held on for the win over the league leaders and defending state champions.

Brooklynn Ligi scored the first goal for Heritage (12-8, 8-6 6A-West).

The loss denies Rogers (18-3, 12-2) the opportunity to clinch the outright conference title and the top seed in the Class 6A state tournament next week. Bentonville can earn a share of the conference title and clinch that No. 1 seed with a win today at Bentonville West.

Harrison 4, Berryville 0

Harrison jumped out to a 3-0 halftime lead and went on to defeat Berryville and advance to the 4A-West Conference tournament championship.

Grace Martin, Claire Doshier and Kenzie Parker each had a first-half goal for the Lady Goblins (20-3-1). Parker had the assist on Martin's goal, then scored the lone goal in the second half.

Harrison will play Prairie Grove at 5 p.m. for the tournament championship at Berryville.

Boys

Rogers High 3, Rogers Heritage 1

The Mounties secured the No. 2 seed from the 6A-West for the state tournament with a win over their crosstown rivals.

Nelson Rivas put Rogers (13-5-2, 10-4) up 1-0 in the first half. Rivas added a second goal and Sammy Zammeron also had a goal for the Mounties, who won eight of their last nine matches after losing three straight.

Harrison 2, Clarksville 1

Hunter Holtby's goal with 8 minutes left in regulation moved Harrison into the 4A-West Conference tournament championship at Berryville.

Holtby also had the first-half goal for Harrison (16-4-1), but Clarksville also scored for a halftime tie. Rilee Jones recorded 12 saves for the Goblins.

Harrison will play Dardanelle for the tournament title at 7 p.m. today in Berryville.

Sports on 05/03/2019