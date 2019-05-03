Sections
State sports briefs

TRACK AND FIELD

UA meet tonight

The University of Arkansas' No. 1-ranked women's track and field team and No. 17 men's team will host the Arkansas Twilight meet today at John McDonnell Field.

It will be Arkansas' final meet before hosting the SEC Championships next week -- Thursday through Saturday -- and many of the Razorbacks won't compete today so they can rest for the conference competition.

Field events begin at noon today, with running events scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Teams competing along with Arkansas include Oklahoma State, Tulsa, Missouri-Kansas City, Oklahoma Baptist and Langston (Okla.).

