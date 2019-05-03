Title up for grabs

HOT SPRINGS -- The longtime champion said he welcomes competition and expects more of it to come.

Jockey Ricardo Santana Jr. has won the past six riding titles at Oaklawn Park, most by large margins. Last season, he rode 69 winners at Oaklawn, while David Cabrera was second with 43.

But the battle for this season's title has been gate-to-wire between Santana and David Cohen, a rider who recently missed most of three-and-a-half years.

"It's exciting when you have two great jockeys competing," Oaklawn President Louis Cella said. "It will be very exciting to watch what happens between now and Saturday."

With two racing days left, Santana leads Oaklawn jockeys with 73 wins. Cohen is in second with 70, but Santana's Oaklawn campaign ended with one win Thursday. He will ride at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., today and Saturday with mounts in nine graded-stakes races, including the Grade I Kentucky Oaks and the Kentucky Derby.

"To be honest, I'm not worried about the riding title right now," Santana said. "I'm thinking about the big week I have at Churchill."

He said he is content with the success he has experienced at Oaklawn.

"Six years in a row is enough to show the people in Arkansas what I can do," Santana said. "I'm not going to worry about it. I don't need to prove to anybody here what I can do on top of horses."

Cohen will attempt to close the gap with nine mounts in 10 races today, and 11 in 12 Saturday. The rides include today's $250,000 Oaklawn Mile; the $200,000, 1 1/16-mile Arkansas Breeders' Championship Stakes on Saturday; and the $300,000, 1⅛-mile Oaklawn Invitational on Saturday.

Cohen said a riding title, while meaningful, would be no more than a byproduct of the good fortune he has experienced in his return to racing. He missed three-and-a-half years after a kick from a horse in the paddock at New York's Aqueduct Racetrack in 2014 broke a fibula and tibia.

"Being off of racing for that long, to come back and get this kind of support and do well, that's a win in itself for me," Cohen said. "Getting a riding title would just be a cherry on top. This is nothing I thought about going into the meet. It's something that just developed over time. Truly, I'm just very fortunate and blessed to be in this position."

Santana said he was impressed by Cohen's skills.

"He's a good rider," Santana said. "I can't say anything bad about him. I'm happy that he's doing good."

Oaklawn trainer Mac Robertson seconded that assessment.

"Cohen's always been a very physical rider," Robertson said. "He's always gotten a lot out of horses, and with those kinds of purses, they'll probably add a rider or two of that quality next year."

Cella said competitiveness in the jockey's room at Oaklawn should continue.

"The jocks follow the horses," Cella said. "You have to have good trainers to get the horses and good owners. It all comes together. When we grow our horse population with good horses, with more Hall of Fame trainers, you're going to see more jockeys gravitate to that, and that's because -- at the end of the day -- it's all about the purse money. That's why we're so determined to keep the daily purse distribution so high."

"The competition makes me a better rider," Santana said. "I hope more competition comes next year."

Oaklawn leaders

Through Thursday’s races

JOCKEYS

RK. NAME ST. W P S PCT. MONEY

Ricardo Santana Jr. .....334 73 47 40 22 $4,317,757

David Cohen ................301 70 50 40 23 $2,459,629

Ramon A. Vazquez ......294 46 29 23 16 $2,078,704

Orlando Mojica ............162 27 27 15 17 $1,189,993

Richard E. Eramia .......235 25 22 38 11 $1,361,408

Stewart Elliott ..............203 23 37 22 11 $1,376,215

Jon Kenton Court ........176 19 23 19 11 $1,644,822

Jermaine Bridgmohan 147 19 11 15 13 $811,184

Alex L. Canchari ..........198 16 26 20 8 $912,062

Walter De La Cruz .......180 16 23 20 9 $1,109,313

TRAINERS

RK. NAME ST. W P S PCT. MONEY

Steven Asmussen .......295 59 39 34 20 $5,215,030

Robertino Diodoro ......194 46 32 33 24 $1,724,109

Karl Broberg ................131 29 34 22 22 $905,674

Norman McKnight ......105 28 11 13 27 $735,484

Federico Villafranco.....133 24 13 15 18 $799,291

Brad H. Cox ..................87 20 13 19 23 $1,395,076

Ingrid Mason ...............107 15 12 16 14 $553,612

Ron Moquett ...............143 14 20 16 10 $1,174,636

John Alexander Ortiz ....68 14 9 7 21 $436,010

Chris A. Hartman .........97 10 21 12 10 $488,120

OWNERS

RK. NAME ST. W P S PCT. MONEY

M & M Racing.............215 59 37 36 27 $1,732,901

Danny R. Caldwell .......108 21 9 11 19 $709,738

Alex & JoAnn Lieblong 42 10 6 2 24 $661,193

Steven Asmussen ........50 8 5 9 16 $302,968

Bruno Schickedanz ......28 8 3 2 29 $153,314

Charles Garvey .............21 8 3 2 38 $175,444

Muddy Waters Stbls ....68 7 10 7 10 $306,498

Steve Landers Racing ..25 6 4 6 24 $455,110

Doubledown Stbls ........16 6 1 2 38 $350,222

Keene Thoroughbreds .54 5 9 8 9 $261,384

Photo by Richard Rasmussen

David Cohen will attempt to take the Oaklawn riding title with nine mounts in 10 races today, and 11 in 12 on Saturday.

Sports on 05/03/2019