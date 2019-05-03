Travs use home runs to rout RoughRiders

TRAVELERS 13, ROUGHRIDERS 2

Jake Fraley hit two home runs and Logan Taylor added a grand slam Thursday night as the Arkansas Travelers used a six-run sixth inning and a four-run eighth inning to claim a 13-2 victory over the Frisco RoughRiders in front of 4,989 fans at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas.

Both of Fraley's home runs were two-run shots. His first came in the third inning, which gave the Travelers a 3-2 lead. The second home run scored the final two runs in the sixth inning as Arkansas took a 9-2 lead. Fraley now has five home runs this season.

Taylor's grand slam -- his second home run of the season -- capped the Travs' scoring in the eighth inning. Evan White and Fraley singled off reliever James Jones to start the inning and Kyle Lewis walked to load the bases with no outs. After Dom Thompson-Williams struck out, Taylor hit his grand slam to left field on a 2-0 pitch.

The Travelers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Donnie Walton -- who was hit by a pitch to start the game -- scored as Lewis reached on Frisco second baseman Christian Lopes' error. The RoughRiders made up for the error in the bottom of the inning when Juremi Profar hit a two-run home run, his first of the season, to take a 2-1 lead.

Fraley finished 4 for 5 with 3 runs scored and 4 RBI for the Travelers, while White was 3 for 5 with 3 runs scored. Taylor and Nick Zammarelli were both 2 for 4 as Arkansas finished with 15 hits.

Justin Dunn (2-1) picked up the victory after allowing 5 hits with 6 strikeouts over 7 innings.

Emerson Martinez (1-1) took the loss after allowing 8 runs on 10 hits with 3 walks and 1 strikeout in 5 2/3 innings.

Today's game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS AT FRISCO ROUGHRIDERS

WHEN 7:05 p.m. Central

WHERE Dr Pepper Ballpark, Frisco, Texas

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: RHP Ricardo Sanchez (4-1, 0.84); Riders: LHP Joe Palumbo (0-0, 3.63)

SHORT HOPS The Travelers have stolen 28 bases in 39 attempts this season. In all of 2018, they swiped just 40 bases in 55 attempts.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

SUNDAY at Amarillo, 1:05 p.m.

MONDAY at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

TUESDAY at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.

