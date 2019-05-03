Trump rule allows denial of health care

With President Donald Trump behind him Thursday, Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, who was shot in the hand during last week’s synagogue attack in California, speaks at a National Day of Prayer event at the White House.

WASHINGTON -- During a speech Thursday before faith leaders gathered for the National Day of Prayer, President Donald Trump announced a new rule allowing health providers, insurers and employers to refuse to provide or pay for services such as abortion, sterilization or assisted suicide that they say violate their religious beliefs.

Conservative groups welcomed what they said were needed "conscience protections" for health care workers, while transgender, gay and women's groups warned the rule would lead to discrimination and drastically reduced services for already marginalized groups since providers might decline to offer certain treatments, or refuse to treat gay and transgender people altogether.

"Religious liberty is a fundamental right, but it doesn't include the right to discriminate or harm others," said Louise Melling, deputy legal director at the American Civil Liberties Union. "This rule threatens to prevent people from accessing critical medical care and may endanger people's lives.... Medical standards, not religious belief, should guide medical care."

Religious conservatives contend that such protections are needed in the face of increasing state and federal mandates.

"No health care worker should ever be forced to choose between their practice or their faith," said Ashley McGuire, a senior fellow at the Catholic Association. "That principle is enshrined in countless laws and regulations but has been violated for far too long."

In a statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, "these bigoted rules are immoral, deeply discriminatory and downright deadly, greenlighting open discrimination in health care against LGTBQ Americans and directly threatening the well-being of millions."

"Make no mistake," she added, "this is an open license to discriminate against Americans who already face serious, systemic discrimination."

San Francisco immediately sued the Trump administration, saying the conscience regulation will undermine access to care.

Trump's remarks on the National Day of Prayer were the third time he has used the 77-year-old annual multifaith observance to make announcements addressing the concerns of Christian conservatives, who are a large part of his base. During his first year in office, he promised to make it easier for religious leaders to speak openly about politics. On Thursday, he said the Johnson Amendment, which prevents churches from endorsing political candidates, has been effectively eliminated, though it would take an act of Congress to officially strike it.

At the White House Rose Garden ceremony, Trump also noted the three black churches set aflame in Louisiana, along with the bombings of churches in Sri Lanka, the attack on a mosque in New Zealand and the attack on a synagogue in Pittsburgh last year.

"We will fight with all our strength and everything that we have in our bodies to defeat anti-Semitism, to end the attacks on the Jewish people and to conquer all forms of persecution, intolerance and hate," he said. Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, who lost his finger during a shooting at his synagogue last week in Poway, Calif., thanked Trump for "being, as they say in Yiddish, 'a mensch par excellence.'"

The final rule regarding health care -- issued at 440 pages by the Department of Health and Human Services -- broadly defines, or in some cases redefines, key terms in the law such as discrimination, referrals and what it means to assist in a procedure. It also lays out religious exemptions in detail, both in terms of the types of workers who are covered and specific situations that might arise.

It explicitly mentions abortion, sterilization, assisted suicide and advance directives as issues, and says that individuals and entities would be allowed to refrain from having to provide, participate in, pay for, provide coverage of or refer for, such services. It includes protections for medical students, people who prep patients for the operating rooms, and charitable groups alike.

The rule makes no new law and does not go beyond statutes passed under administrations of both political parties, said Roger Severino, head of the office that will enforce it at the Department of Health and Human Services.

Rather, the regulation will guarantee that religious and conscience protections already on the books can't be ignored.

"We are giving these laws life with this regulation," said Severino, saying it's no different from civil-rights statutes enforced in daily life through government regulation and oversight.

This will make it "so that people do not have to shed their religious beliefs to participate in health care," said Severino, adding that "certain medical professions such as OB-GYN should not be declared pro-life-free zones."

Such "conscience protections," as conservatives describe them, have become a flash point in debates. In a high-profile battle with President Barack Obama's administration, several religious institutions objected to Health and Human Services' mandate that employers must cover employees' contraception.

Severino said that under the Obama administration, the office received an average of 125 conscience-related complaints each year. However, in the past fiscal year, there were 343, reflecting what he said is a greater need for protections.

The rule expands the powers of Health and Human Services' Office for Civil Rights -- requiring health care entities to maintain records and report and cooperate with the office's requests. These new mechanisms, Severino said, will make sure "Congress' protections are not just empty words on paper."

Health care providers and civil-rights groups, however, expressed worry that the rule could compromise patients' well-being in ways large and small. On page 80, for instance, the Health and Human Services Department appears to allow for the possibility that ambulance drivers, or EMT personnel, could refuse care in certain situations.

"It appears that a paramedic could refuse to drive a woman having an emergency -- such as an ectopic pregnancy -- because they object to the treatment she will receive at the hospital," Heather Shumaker, senior counsel at the National Women's Law Center.

Likewise the rule appears to allow a pharmacist to refuse to fill a prescription for miscarriage management medication to a woman who is experiencing pregnancy loss and to refuse to tell her why.

Others contended that the rule would be used as cover for discrimination.

"The administration's decision puts LGBTQ people at greater risk of being denied necessary and appropriate health care solely based on their sexual orientation or gender identity," said David Stacy, government affairs director for Human Rights Campaign, the nation's largest LGBT advocacy group. "Everyone deserves access to medically necessary care and should never be turned away because of who they are or who they love."

Social conservatives said that the rule was needed at a time of increasing government mandates that have put some believers under pressure to do things, or pay for things, they find unconscionable.

Family Research Council head Tony Perkins called the regulation an answer to prayer.

"Protecting the right of all health care providers to make professional judgments based on moral convictions and ethical standards ... is necessary to ensure that access to health care is not diminished, which would occur if they were forced out of their jobs because of their ethical stances," his statement added.

Under Obama, the Health and Human Services Department replaced a rule passed during the administration of George W. Bush that was interpreted as allowing medical workers to opt out of a broad range of medical services. Obama's narrower version left in place long-standing federal protections for workers who object to performing abortions or sterilizations, and it kept the ability for workers to file complaints.

The rule announced Thursday takes effect 60 days after publication in the Federal Register.

Information for this article was contributed by Ariana Eunjung Cha and Sarah Pulliam Bailey of The Washington Post; and by Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, Janie Har and David Crary of The Associated Press.

Photo by AP/EVAN VUCCI

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, pray Thursday during a National Day of Prayer event at the White House.

Photo by AP/EVAN VUCCI

Border Patrol agent Jonathan Morales (left) and Army veteran Oscar Stewart, who both helped stop the gunman in the Poway, Calif., synagogue shooting, participate in Thursday’s National Day of Prayer event with President Donald Trump.

A Section on 05/03/2019