VIDEOS: Central Avenue in Hot Springs floods; water approaches airport terminal

The Sentinel-Record/Richard Rasmussen A pickup truck is stranded in high water on Central Avenue at Files Road shortly after noon on Thursday due to flooding on Central.

A sudden downpour made parts of Central Avenue impassable Thursday and ensnared vehicles attempting to negotiate the high water.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Garland County at 12:27 p.m. as about 2 inches of rain overwhelmed storm drains along the Central Avenue corridor. Several vehicles bogged down in the high water before intersections at Files and Franklin roads were closed.

Hot Springs Public Works Director Denny McPhate said it took the city's utility department about 45 minutes to clear the Files intersection using portable hydraulic and diesel pumps. They removed the remnants of what the city's seven rain gauges showed was 1.63 to 1.87 inches of rain.

"That happened in about an hour and 20 minutes," he said, suspecting that the storm drain carrying runoff from the state highway to ditches along Lakeland Drive may have been obstructed or collapsed. "It's not draining properly. We'll have to do some investigating or talk to the [Arkansas Department of Transportation] and have them do some investigating on what might be going on there. We've never had that happen there before."

Entergy Arkansas Inc.'s rain gauge at Carpenter Dam collected 1.31 inches from 10 a.m. to noon. Its gauges at Little Mazarn and East Gulpha creeks showed they had risen almost 4 feet and 2 feet by early afternoon.

The National Weather Service said Garland County had about 2.2 inches of rain, with the storm increasing in intensity as it moved to the northeast. NWS meteorologist Lance Pyle said damage was reported near the Interstate 30 and 430 interchange in Pulaski County.

The Franklin intersection is in a low spot, with Central 20 to 30 feet below areas to the east and west. McPhate said it floods about once a year.

"It's so old, I'm not sure the Franklin drain is sized for a 25-year event." he said, explaining that storm drains are typically designed for a 25-year flood. "If we get an abnormally heavy rain it will flood, but it won't last longer than 15 or 20 minutes. [Thursday] was at least a 25-year event with that much rain in such a short period of time."

McPhate said Central was also flooded to the north, with both southbound lanes in the 2000 block in front of First Baptist Church Hot Springs underwater.

Airport Director Glen Barentine said water almost reached the terminal at Hot Springs Memorial Field. The parking lot conveys water from Airport Road to the terminal entrance during heavy rain events, Barentine said, as the terminal is about 20 feet below the road. He said recent improvements to the entryway off Airport slowed the water down, giving it time to fall into storm drains, but Thursday's downpour still presented problems.

"It helped control it, but if it had rained another 20 minutes the terminal would've been flooded," he said.

Garland County Department of Emergency Management Director Bo Robertson said first responders reported flooding in the southern part of the county at the 400 and 500 blocks of Mountain Carmel and South Moore roads.