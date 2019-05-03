HOCKEY

Bruins even up series

Tuukka Rask stopped 39 shots and the Boston Bruins got some much-needed production from their top-liners in a 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night in Columbus, Ohio, that evened their Eastern Conference semifinal series at two games apiece. Patrice Bergeron had two goals, David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist and Sean Kuraly also tallied a goal for the Bruins.

Avalanche ties series

Nathan MacKinnon kept up his scoring spree with a second-period goal, Philipp Grubauer stopped 32 shots for his first career playoff shutout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 Thursday night in Denver to tie the Western Conference semifinal series at two games apiece. Colin Wilson gave Colorado a two-goal cushion with a power-play goal early in the third period. Erik Johnson added an empty-netter with 1:09 remaining.

GOLF

McIlroy shares lead

Rory McIlroy made the most of his game and turned it into a 5-under 66 that gave him a share of the lead with Joel Dahmen after the opening round Thursday at the PGA Tour’s Wells Fargo Championship at Charlotte, N.C. McIlroy, a two-time winner at Quail Hollow, twice made birdie when he was out of position off the tee and ran off three consecutive birdies on the back nine for his lowest start in his 10 appearances at Quail Hollow. Patrick Reed was among those at 67, while defending champion Jason Day had a 68. Alvaro Ortiz (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 6-over 77.

Three on top

Long-hitting Anne van Dam of the Netherlands two-putted for birdie on the par-5 18th for a 5-under 67 and a share of the first-round lead Thursday with South Koreans So Yeon Ryu and Eun-Hee Ji in the LPGA Tour’s MEDIHEAL Championship at Daly City, Calif. Celine Boutier, Amy Yang and Peiyun Chien shot 68. Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 1-over 73. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) had a 4-over 76.

Shelton leads

Robbie Shelton shot an 8-under 64 to take the lead after the first round Thursday of the Web.com Tour’s Nashville Golf Open at Nashville, Tenn. Play was suspended because of darkness with 33 players left to complete their rounds. David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 1-under 71. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) was 1 under through 14 holes. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) had an even-par 72. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) was 1 over through 17. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) shot a 3-over 75. Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) and Patrick Sullivan (Maumelle, UALR) each had a 4-over 76.

Tiger to get medal

President Donald Trump will present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods next week. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said an awards ceremony will be held in the Rose Garden on Monday. Woods overcame personal and professional adversity to win his fifth Masters title last month. Trump tweeted after the tournament that he had congratulated Woods and informed him that he would be receiving the medal because of his “incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE.” It’s the nation’s highest honor for a civilian and presidents have wide discretion over whom to award it.

TENNIS

Kohlschreiber advances

Former champion Philipp Kohlschreiber upset second-seeded Karen Khachanov 7-6 (6), 6-4 Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Munich Open. Kohlschreiber, who won the tournament in 2007, 2012 and 2016, had to save a set point in the tiebreaker then earned the decisive break for a 5-4 lead in the second before serving out the match. The loss extended a recent slump for Khachanov, who has not won a single set since the Indian Wells tournament in March. Kohlschreiber will next face Matteo Berrettini of Italy, who beat unseeded American Denis Kudla 7-5, 6-3. Also Thursday, fourth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut defeated German wild card Rudolf Molleker 6-4, 6-2 to set up a meeting with Guido Pella, who ousted Taro Daniel of Japan 6-1, 6-7 (7), 6-3.

BASEBALL

Ex-Hog Gentry retires

Outfielder Craig Gentry (Arkansas Razorbacks/Fort Smith) retired Thursday after a brief stint with the Colorado Rockies’ Class AAA affliate in Albuquerque, N.M. Gentry, 35, was with the San Francisco Giants during spring training and signed with the Rockies as a free agent April 12. He played in three games for the Albuquerque Isotopes, going 7 for 13 (.538) before being placed on the 7-day injured list April 20 after hurting his quadriceps. After suffering the injury, Gentry decided to spend more time with his family rather than pursue a return to major league baseball, according to his agent Bob Garber in a report from mlbtraderumors.com. Gentry was taken in the 10th round of the 2006 MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers after leading the Razorbacks as a senior with a .326 batting average and 16 stolen bases. He enjoyed a solid run as a platoon outfielder with the Rangers and Oakland Athletics in 2011-2014, during which he hit .278 with 4 home runs and 75 stolen bases. After playing 26 games with Oakland in 2015 and 14 games with the Los Angeles Angels in 2016, Gentry appeared in 145 games with the Baltimore Orioles in 2017-2018, batting .265 as a reserve outfielder.

BASKETBALL

Celtics GM on mend

Danny Ainge, general manager and president of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics, is expected to make a full recovery after experiencing a mild heart attack Tuesday night in Milwaukee, the team announced. Ainge, 60, received immediate medical attention, according to a team news release, and will return to Boston shortly. He was active and walking around Thursday morning, reported Shams Charania of The Athletic.

FOOTBALL

Hill denies claims

In a four-page letter sent to the NFL on Thursday, an attorney for Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill denies child abuse claims alluded to in a secret audio recording allegedly made by his fiancee in a Dubai airport. The letter refutes nearly every claim made in the snippets of the 11-minute recording aired on a Kansas City television station late last week. “He categorically denies he has ever ‘punched’ his son in the chest or anywhere on his body, or otherwise touched him in the chest in a mean-spirited manner or as a form of discipline,” Hill’s attorney, Trey Pettlon, wrote in the letter, published by ESPN. “He also denies that he has ever grabbed his son’s arms and pulled them aside to strike him.” The letter comes more than a week after Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe had announced that though he thought a crime was committed, he didn’t have enough evidence to prove who hurt the 3-year-old son of Hill and Crystal Espinal. Immediate calls to Howe’s office, Pettlon and the NFL were not returned.